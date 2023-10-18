Sleet, snow forecast on Thursday, slippery road warning issued

A slippery road warning has been issued across Estonia on Wednesday night as sleet and snow are forecast.

The Enviroment Agency said: "A cold air mass arrives from the north" on the night of October 19.

"Rainfall is replaced by sleet in many places, and snow in some places," the agency wrote.

"The temperature in the air and on the road surfaces will drop to the minus side, and the roads will become slippery."

Rain and sleet are forecast on Thursday and on Friday temperatures will dip below 0 degrees Celsius.

"The risk of slipping is very high!" the agency wrote.

A level one "potentially dangerous" warning has been issued across Estonia.

