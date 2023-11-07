Kaja Kallas only candidate for Reform Party chairman

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas is the only candidate running in the Reform Party's chairman election which takes place later this month.

Kallas has been the party's chairman since April 2018. Last year, she also ran unopposed.

Thirty five candidates are running to be members of the board: Annely Akkermann, Yoko Alender, Andres Aro, Viljar Jaamu, Mario Kadastik, Erkki Keldo, Liis Klaar, Urmas Klaas, Eerik-Niiles Kross, Urmas Kruuse, Kalle Laanet, Hanah Lahe, Maris Lauri, Evelin Lehtsaar, Jürgen Ligi, Kristen Michal, Marko Mihkelson, Kaupo Nõlvak, Urmas Paet, Hanno Pevkur, Õnne Pillak, Signe Riisalo, Pipi-Liis Siemann, Aivar Sõerd, Andres Sutt, Oksana Tandit, Kalle Toomet, and Mart Võrklaev.

The party's board has 17 members and one chairman.

Voting takes place electronically between November 9-16 and the results will be announced at the party's general meeting on November 18.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!