Kaja Kallas only candidate for Reform Party chairman

News
Kaja Kallas speaking at the Reform Party general assembly.
Kaja Kallas speaking at the Reform Party general assembly. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas is the only candidate running in the Reform Party's chairman election which takes place later this month.

Kallas has been the party's chairman since April 2018. Last year, she also ran unopposed.

Thirty five candidates are running to be members of the board: Annely Akkermann, Yoko Alender, Andres Aro, Viljar Jaamu, Mario Kadastik, Erkki Keldo, Liis Klaar, Urmas Klaas, Eerik-Niiles Kross, Urmas Kruuse, Kalle Laanet, Hanah Lahe, Maris Lauri, Evelin Lehtsaar, Jürgen Ligi, Kristen Michal, Marko Mihkelson, Kaupo Nõlvak, Urmas Paet, Hanno Pevkur, Õnne Pillak, Signe Riisalo, Pipi-Liis Siemann, Aivar Sõerd, Andres Sutt, Oksana Tandit, Kalle Toomet, and Mart Võrklaev. 

The party's board has 17 members and one chairman. 

Voting takes place electronically between November 9-16 and the results will be announced at the party's general meeting on November 18.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:56

LSM: Russian aircraft violates Latvian airspace

20:52

Kaja Kallas only candidate for Reform Party chairman

20:26

Eesti Laul 2024 finalists announced

19:58

Putin press secretary: Kremlin has no info on communications cable damage

19:45

Eesti 200 members still mulling chairman bids

19:31

13th century Estonian baptism bowls named archaeological find of the year

18:55

Sangaste Castle fails to attract any bidders in €2.6 million auction

18:49

Michal: Nordica's fate clear by end of 2023, expectations should be low

18:21

Harri Tiido: Russian spying and influence activity in Europe

18:00

Helme: Hussar was never a real party chair, but a figurehead

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.11

Estonia permits Taiwan to open representative office in Tallinn

11:59

Latvia more cautious about hopeful new Tartu, Vilnius rail links

06.11

Eesti 200 chairman announces resignation

06.11

Couple relocate from London to Keila to run thriving micro-bakery

06.11

Russian communications cable also damaged in Gulf of Finland last month

17:30

Estonia puts new hate speech law to the test after Sunday demonstration

06.11

Eesti Laul 2024 semi-finalists revealed

31.10

Rain Lõhmus: Government is working to bring back feudalism

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: