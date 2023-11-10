Rescue operation underway in Gulf of Riga after ferry takes on serious list

A large scale rescue operation took place in Gulf of Riga overnight Thursday to Friday after a small ferry serving two of Estonia's smallest islands started listing. Half-a-dozen people reportedly remain on the ferry, which is making its way towards Latvia, at the time of writing, while seven have been evacuated.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has evacuated by helicopter some of the passengers, while six people remained on board the ferry, the Amalie (pictured), which had been en route from Ruhnu, in the middle of the Gulf of Riga, to Kihnu, off the Southwest coast of Estonia, when the incident happened.

The Amalie remains afloat and navigable with a 10-15 degree list, and is making her way to the Latvian coast, escorted by three rescue vessels.

Initially, the Amalie's crew had attempted to steer the vessel to Ruhnu harbor (see map below) before diverting towards the Latvian coast.

The cause of the list is not yet known, though a PPA spokesperson said that a shifting cargo could be the main factor.

Location of the Estonian islands of Ruhnu (circled in red) and Kihnu (blue) in the Gulf of Riga. The Amalie had been making its way from Ruhnu to Kihnu at the time of Thursday night's incident. Source: Google Maps

Seven people were evacuated by helicopter and a further three by boat. One of the evacuees has been hospitalized.

The PPA then ascertained many people were on board the Amalie following these evacuations; the figure was initially set at five, but at around 7 a.m. local time this number was revised upwards to six: Four passengers and two crew members.

PPA Northern Prefecture operating manager Taavi Kirss said at 4 a.m. on Friday that: "The helicopter crew evacuated seven people from the ferry, taking them to Ruhnu island."

"One of them required medical attention and was taken to Pärnu Hospital," Kirss went on.

The helicopter in use needed refueling and had to return to Tallinn for that purpose, though evacuation on to other vessels then went ahead, Kirss said.

"Due to the unfavorable wind direction in the area and the list of the ship, Amalie's attempts to enter the harbor at Ruhnu have failed, so a decision has been made that would be safest to sail towards the coast of Latvia," Kirss went on.

The Amalie's location within the Gulf of Riga (orange line approximate diverted route, yellow line original planned route) as of 7.15 a.m. on Friday morning. Source: Marine Traffic

"A PPA helicopter is ready on Ruhnu Island and to react if necessary, while Latvia has also sent one ship to rendezvous with the Amalie," Kirss went on.

Kirss added that the Amalie's heeling may have been the result of the movement of the cargo.

The Amalie has been listing at a stable angle of between 10 and 15 degrees, the PPA announced later on in the morning, at around 7 a.m..

At 7.15 a.m., Taavi Kirss of the PPA told ERR that he could not say at what time the Amalie will arrive at a harbor in Latvia or where that location will be, adding that at the time of speaking, the ferry was around two nautical miles from the Latvian maritime border.

The Amalie was progressing at a low speed and remained stable, he stressed.

As noted six people remain on board the boat.

Ruhnu mayor: Cargo not properly secured, shifted

The Amalie sails between Kihnu, population a little under 500, and Ruhnu, population around 55, to order, rather than being a scheduled service; Thursday's sailing was intended to be the last of the year.

Two cars, a trailer, an excavator and an Alexela fuel truck were the vehicles on board.

Ruhnu's mayor, Andre Nõu, told ERR Friday morning that the Amalie is a vital vessel for residents, since another ferry used to service the island, the Runö, cannot carry vehicles over three tonnes in mass.

The Amalie's total cargo capacity is 35 tonnes, and it can ferry larger vehicles such as those on board, and other heavy loads including construction material.

Nõu told ERR that he himself had taken part in loading the vessel; the list occurred in bad weather, and cargo had shifted to the port side due to not being properly secured, Nõu said. It was this that caused the vessel to heel.

Coming back to harbor was not viable due to the strong winds, he added.

Editor's note: This article was updated to include Andre Nõu's comment and details on the Amalie's cargo at the time of the incident.

