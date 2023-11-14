Tallinn hosts expo on future green technology for everyday life

NEXPO Tallinn is part of the European Green Capital 2023 program and features best practices and cutting-edge ideas from green technology experts, entrepreneurs, and researchers.

Green innovation is gaining momentum and many solutions that used to be considered science fiction are becoming tangible, Teele Joost, the head coordinator of NEXPO Tallinn, said. "The future of sustainability will arrive faster than we thought. We should not regard it as something unattainable, too complex or beyond our grasp."

The event offers a wide range of hands-on activities for the whole family and raises the awareness about green technology and how it can affect our daily lives. "How do you use cosmic muon radiation to assess the condition of buildings? How could the cosmetics industry use fats and oils produced from residues of the forest, agricultural, and food industries? How does it feel to travel in a self-driving car? How will meat be grown in laboratories in the future?" Joost detailed what to expect from the display.

NEXPO Tallinn takes place in Tallinn from November 13 to 17, 2023. Other events include GreenEST Summit, Cleantech Forum Europe, Smart Cities Convention, Green Governance Conference and Balanced Economy Forum.

