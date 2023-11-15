Tallinn approves 12-story boulder-inspired building near Lake Ülemiste

Tallinn City Government on Wednesday approved a detailed plan for a 40-meter-high building near Lake Ülemiste designed to look like a rock.

The plan was initially submitted three years ago by construction company Maru Ehitus. The new building on Järvevana tee will host its head office and a six-story building on the same lot will also be redeveloped.

The 40-meter-high building will be based on Kadarik Tüür Arhitektid (KTA) and Mudel Arhitektid's design "Kivi Maja", which won the architectural competition. KTA said it was designed to look like a "huge boulder"

However, it will not be made of stone. "It will likely be imitation stone, with some plaster. Different variants have been suggested, but it's not in place yet," Jaan Kurm, who commissioned the planning and is in charge of its preparation, told ERR.

The detailed plan, first initiated in 2016, must now be approved by Tallinn Council.

