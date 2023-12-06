Free pizza on offer as Estonia's first Domino's opens in Tallinn

Free pizza was on offer on Wednesday, as Domino's Pizza, the world's largest pizza chain opened its first Estonian branch in Tallinn's Mustamäe Keskus.

According to an ERR photographer who was on the scene to capture the event, despite the allure of free pizzas, the crowd behaved in an orderly fashion and the line moved forward smoothly.

Domino's Pizza is an international chain of pizza restaurants founded in the U.S in 1960. There are now around 20,000 Domino's restaurants worldwide.

