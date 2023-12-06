Free pizza on offer as Estonia's first Domino's opens in Tallinn

News
News

Free pizza was on offer on Wednesday, as Domino's Pizza, the world's largest pizza chain opened its first Estonian branch in Tallinn's Mustamäe Keskus.

According to an ERR photographer who was on the scene to capture the event, despite the allure of free pizzas, the crowd behaved in an orderly fashion and the line moved forward smoothly.

Domino's Pizza is an international chain of pizza restaurants founded in the U.S in 1960. There are now around 20,000 Domino's restaurants worldwide.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:51

Another segment of Central Tallinn's streets reopens, in one direction

15:25

Free pizza on offer as Estonia's first Domino's opens in Tallinn

14:50

Hussar believes opposition could back down after state budget adopted

14:39

Eesti 200 MP: Party not supportive of tying hate speech bill to motion of confidence

14:10

Survey shows cyclists in Tallinn almost doubled in last year

13:08

Public conciliator ends negotiations over teachers' pay

12:33

Estonia miss out on Women's Nations League promotion after defeat to Israel

12:24

PPA banned November Tartu demonstration planned in support of Palestinians

11:57

Nordic Fibreboard CEO quits over differences with main shareholder

11:37

Defense ministry looking at extending Estonia's maritime control zone

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.12

Polish security chief: NATO Eastern Flank states have 3 years to prepare for Russia attack

05.12

Estonia drops to fourth in latest PISA rankings Updated

04.12

Tallinn's Sveta Bar to close doors for good in new year

27.07

PPA's foreign partner breaches Estonian e-residency card issuing procedures

07:35

Weather in Estonia set to get even colder heading into weekend

05.12

European commissioner not in favor of building nuclear power plant in Estonia

05.12

Police impose fines on 5 participants in demonstration in support of Palestine

04.12

Estonian state plans to end universal electricity service in May

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: