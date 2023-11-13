Domino's Pizza launching in Estonia

Domino's Pizza.
Domino's Pizza. Source: Domino's Pizza.
Domino's Pizza, the world's largest pizza chain, will open a store next month in Tallinn's Mustamäe Keskus.

Romas Ligeikis, the chain's Baltic marketing manager, said expanding to Estonia is a logical step after launching in Latvia and Lithuania. 

"We want Domino's Pizza to be the number one pizza restaurant chain in the Baltics," said Ligeikis.

The U.S. company, which has 20,000 restaurants worldwide, will open its doors in Mustamäe in December.

