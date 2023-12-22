Estonian Christmas lights sparkle in dozens of countries this winter

More than 30 cities across the world are lit up by lights made in Tallinn this Christmas. While many exporters have had a difficult year, Adamlights have gone from strength to strength.

Lights twinkling above some of the world's busiest streets in Europe, North and South America, and the Middle East were created near Märjamaa by Adamlights, Friday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

This year, they are bringing festive cheer to 35 cities.

"Adamlights here in Estonia designs and manufactures products in a very narrow niche /.../ We compete with about 10 similar companies in the world and we all export our products all over the world, including London," said Adamlights development director Martin Makarevitš.

If you're under the impression that one light is the same as any other, then Adamlights will prove you wrong. The company's catalog features nearly 3,000 products.

These include 500 three-dimensional decorations and 500 two-dimensional all with different color options, Makarevitš told the show.

The company's orders started to grow after attending a trade fair in Frankfurt, Germany and it has seen double-digit growth this year.

The team works from dawn to dusk in the run-up to Christmas, but peace is starting to descend on the factory floor. The last Christmas decorations were dispatched on Friday.

"Our specialists will be on call next week, so let's hope nothing needs to be repaired," Makarevitš said.

Reporting from London, AK visited Covent Garden in the heart of the city and spoke to shoppers about their views on the lights.

"It's really nice to see how everything is decorated here and how beautiful the lights are," Michelle told AK.

"I especially like the white ones," Nic added.

