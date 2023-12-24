Last-minute shoppers out in force at Ülemiste Mall

Shoppers at Ülemiste Center, a large mall in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative.
Shoppers at Ülemiste Center, a large mall in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
On the day before Christmas Eve, last-minute shoppers were out in force at Tallinn's Ülemiste Mall. ETV show "Aktuaalne Kaamera" headed down there to take a look at what people were buying.

"One person is getting three kilograms of 'Geisha' candy. The rest we're still buying, but that's the main thing and we've got that now," said Laura.

"Actually, we've already bought the basic things, now we're just adding a few things in as finishing touches," said Riina.

"The kids are still picking out the last gifts for themselves here. [Before] it was just so busy," said Karin.

"Absolutely at the last second, just. There was no time before," said Viljar, echoing Karin's words.

It is also possible to give presents to yourself at Christmas. If you deserve it.

"I've been itching  to buy two chests of drawers, or rather bedside tables, for a few days. And since today's the day, I'm going to use it. Still they're for myself. I'm getting a Christmas present for myself," said Anne.

Maie, a sales person at the mall, said there had been more customers on Saturday than over the previous few days.

"There were still a lot of people. A lot of last minute shopping and gift cards are being bought now. There are a lot of people at the moment," Maie said. "Favorite purchases are sportswear, bags, gift cards and all that kind of stuff," she added.

However, Maie added that there seem to be fewer buyers than at this time last year.

"Let's just say that prices have affected things quite a lot, fewer people are coming. I've been working here for two years and last year there were more people, but now there are somewhat less," she said.

Editor: Michael Cole

