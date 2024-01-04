Tallinn acquires generators for creation of five resilience centers

This week, the City of Tallinn Property Department has announced the first phase of a two-part public procurement this week, entitled 'Procurement and Installation of Generators for Independent Electricity Supply, Part I.' This marks the initial step in creating resilience centers in Tallinn and developing backup power systems.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Tiit Terik (Center) emphasized the importance of ensuring residents' safety and support.

"Tallinn has set a goal to enhance crisis resilience and provide citizens with security and confidence by establishing resilience centers – buildings independent of the external electricity system – in each district of the city," said Terik, adding that in times of crisis, these centers are where residents can find help.

"The new generators aim to enhance the city's power systems and ensure the electricity supply and functioning of essential city buildings, even during unexpected disruptions."

With this procurement, Tallinn plans to acquire eight diesel generators with a capacity of 100–400 kVA and use them to create independent backup power systems for five institutions across the city: Iru Nursing Home, Põhja-Tallinn District Government, Pirita District Government, Lasnamäe District Government, and Tallinn City Government. Plans are also in progress to equip six more of the city's buildings with generators, with construction due to start during the second phase of the procurement in mid-2024.

The duration of the contract for the first phase of the procurement is planned for six months. It includes the acquisition and installation of the generators, ensuring electricity for up to 72 hours during power outages, and automatic shutdown upon power restoration, thereby guaranteeing a consistent power supply for the resilience centers.

