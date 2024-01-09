Narva-Jõesuu gets €4 million from state to put towards pier construction

The Narva-Jõesuu pier as it currently appears.
The Narva-Jõesuu pier as it currently appears. Source: Sergei Stepanov / ERR
A long awaited plan to construct a harbor pier in the northeastern Estonian town of Narva-Jõesuu is likely to become reality after the local municipality in the resort town received a €4-million grant from the state.

The mole-type structure is required to stop the Narva River's mouth (Jõesuu literally means "river's mouth") from silting up, to the extent that it would become impassable to shipping.

The funding will come from the State Shared Service Center (RTK), but a further €3 million is required from the state to complete the project, local authorities say.

The Narva-Jõesuu pier as it currently appears.

Narva-Jõesuu's mayor, Maksim Iljin (Eesti 200), said: "We now have four million on the table, but we would need at least another three million. We will continue the negotiations aimed at getting support from the state, and then start implementing this long-awaited pier project."

Iljin said he was optimistic about successfully finding the funds in time to start the procurement process before 2024 is out.

The Narva-Jõesuu pier as it currently appears.

Work began on the pier during the Soviet era, but has remained incomplete since then.

In fact, the City of Narva-Jõesuu has been searching for the funds needed to carry out the necessary work, which includes dredging the river mouth to create a deeper channel, since the turn of the millennium.

Water levels at the mouth of the Narva River have fallen by at least 150 centimeters over the past decade, due to the depositing of sand and silt which a protective pier could halt.

Without doing this, boat travel on the river might come to a halt.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

