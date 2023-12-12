Additional €50 million needed for Estonia's eastern border infrastructure

News
Koidula border checkpoint in Setomaa, Southeastern Estonia. September 1, 2023.
Koidula border checkpoint in Setomaa, Southeastern Estonia. September 1, 2023. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

Around €50 million will be needed to complete the infrastructure on Estonia's border with Russia. The funds would be used for the purchase and installation of surveillance equipment, said Director General of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) Egert Belitšev.

"Now, we have some money for the surveillance equipment for the land section. But if we are talking about the entire border, which runs from the point where the Estonian, Latvian and Russian borders meet to Narva-Jõesuu, then we do not have the finances to cover [all] the surveillance equipment right now," Belitšev told ERR on Tuesday.

"If we are talking about the work that is still pending, such as the surveillance equipment, and also, for example, the construction of the border in the previously planned sections, which was intended to be land on which no infrastructure has currently been planned, then the estimated amount required is €50 million," he said.

However, the exact price will ultimately depend on the market situation, Belitšev added, stressing that the €50 million estimate is based on calculations made with current prices in mind. "If we start the works in a year or a year and a half, the prices may have changed and so those amounts could also change," he said.

The PPA chief said that the agency had asked for additional money from the European Union in order to build the border infrastructure, but had been unsuccessful in obtaining it. This means more work will be necessary to find the funds for the required surveillance equipment.

Situation calm at Narva border crossing point

When asked about the current situation at the Narva border crossing point, Belitšev said things remain stable. "There is no greater migration pressure now than there has been in recent weeks.. That is to say, there are only a few small groups of people trying to cross the border illegally. There have been no significant changes at the border at the moment."

Belitšev also said Russia has informed Estonia that from February 1, they will begin their own renovation work at the border crossing point, which means that it will not be possible to cross by vehicle. The work is are expected to take between a year and eighteen months, he added.

Commenting on the situation at the Koidula border crossing in Setomaa, Belitšev said it was currently open and operating in the same way as all other border crossing points.

The PPA chief added that its potential closure, which has been subject to some discussion, would be a political decision.

"The needs of the local population and the impact on them also has to be taken into account. However, in the long term, we also have to consider the fact that there is less traffic at the borders in general nowadays due to the sanctions against the Russian Federation, and we do not recommend Estonian citizens travel to the Russian Federation," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:25

Niina Petrõkina likely out of Euro Figure Skating Championships with injury

15:41

Poland's new Prime Minister Donald Tusk to visit Tallinn

15:12

Center Party split on MEP funding Kremlin activist's legal costs

14:38

Union: Teachers' strike planned for January 22

14:34

Colorful mandarin duck becomes star after deciding to spend winter in Tartu

14:04

Ott Tänak happy with Hyundai car after first test

13:24

Kallas: EU could set enlargement timeline

12:56

US ambassador to NATO: Security of eastern flank remains our top priority

12:20

Reinsalu remains most popular candidate for Estonian PM in latest poll

11:40

Additional €50 million needed for Estonia's eastern border infrastructure

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.12

In crisis, Estonia wouldn't issue arms to civilians as Ukraine did

11.12

Baltic presidents: If Russia wins the war, the whole of Europe is in danger Updated

03.12

Polish security chief: NATO Eastern Flank states have 3 years to prepare for Russia attack

11.12

Rapid wage growth has boosted alcohol consumption in Estonia

11.12

Estonia struggles to boost exports while neighbors face economic downturn

11.12

Infortar IPO share price comes to €26

11.12

Gynecologist: Women over 50 also give birth in Estonia

11.12

Study: Freedom of speech perceived as biggest human rights concern in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: