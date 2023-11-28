Finland to close its entire eastern border from Thursday

News
The Finnish-Russian border.
The Finnish-Russian border. Source: SCANPIX/Emmi Korhonen/LEHTIKUVA/SIPA
News

The Finnish government has decided to close the last border crossing point still open on its eastern border with Russia. Only train traffic will be retained.

The decision means also closing the Raja-Jooseppi border crossing point in northern Finland that is the only one currently still open, and concentrating asylum proceedings in airports and border crossings on bodies of water.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said that the government wants the situation on the border to normalize as quickly as possible.

Organized efforts to send asylum seekers to Finland have continued, the premier said.

"We are talking about Russian influence activity, which we find to be unacceptable," he added.

"Closing the entire eastern border for a short period is a necessary and proportional measure for ending this phenomenon. Russia has caused this situation and can also end it."

The border will be closed for a period of two weeks, or until December 13, with the decision to enter into force at midnight on Thursday (November 30), Finland's Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen said.

"This is not asylum or immigration policy but a matter of national security. Finland is a target of a Russian hybrid operation," Rantanen added.

"Looking at the profile of new arrivals, who are usually healthy young men, I would say they have a choice of whether to show up on the border or not. Our message is clear. Do not come. The border is closed," the interior minister remarked.

Spokesperson for the Finnish Border Guard Matti Sarasmaa said that new information suggests Finland's eastern border is still under threat and that even tougher measures could be taken in the future as train traffic still remains open.

Carriage of goods between Finland and Russia will continue via the Vainikkala railway station.

Estonian officials have said if Finland closes all its borders, then the migration path may redirect to Estonia's borders.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mark Gerassimenko, Marcus Turovski

Source: HS

Related

news in simple estonian

global estonian report

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:30

Tallinn should have enough money for snow clearing this year

19:00

PM Kallas refrains from ruling out potential cut to parental benefits

18:34

Martin Mölder: The time to fix Estonia's political system is now

18:20

Utilitas to build Tallinn's largest solar park

17:51

Baltics, Poland, Ukraine submit gulag birch bark letters to UNESCO register

17:26

Several Tallinn bus routes changing on Friday

16:55

Finland to close its entire eastern border from Thursday

16:47

Bankruptcy trustees appeal to minister to break free from debt-laden bailiffs

16:20

Tallinn to expand electric scooter parking areas next year

16:17

Researcher: Cost of living largely behind birth rate slump in Estonia

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10:24

Retired general: So far US has not fully committed to Ukrainian victory

26.11

Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2023 – Estonia comes second to last

27.11

Anchor that broke pipeline and cables could have been dragged for hundreds of kilometers

27.11

Tallinn planning €7 million insect-friendly green corridor

27.11

City of Tallinn says clearing capital's sidewalks would cost around €26 million

08:10

Blizzard conditions lead to lengthy Narva highway traffic jam Monday night

09:38

Kaja Kallas: I am not considering a return to Europe

27.11

Experts: Russian losses are not yet high enough to end the war

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: