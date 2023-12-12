Finland to reopen two border crossing points with Russia

News
Raja-Jooseppi border crossing.
Raja-Jooseppi border crossing. Source: Yle
News

Finland will reopen two border crossings on its eastern border with Russia later this week, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said on Tuesday, as the number of undocumented migrants attempting to claim asylum has dropped.

The two checkpoints will reopen on December 14. They are located at Vaalimaa, in the southeast of the country, and at Niirala, in North Karelia, Finnish broadcaster Yle reported.

The remaining six crossing points will stay closed.

The authorities will close the border again if the situation changes.

The eastern border was shut last month after Russia allowed migrants without the correct documents to leave its territory and try and enter Finland.

The situation, which started last summer, brought a total of around 1,000 asylum seekers to the border.

The Finnish Border Guard said the eastern border has been calm for the past two weeks and no asylum seekers had approached Finnish crossing points.

After Finland closed its border, traffic could only enter Russia via Estonia and Norway.

Estonian authorities were concerned the migration flow would redirect to Estonia, but it has not done so.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:02

Tallinn to ask Riga City Council about snow clearing policy Updated

19:13

Minister proposes building new gas-hydrogen power plant in Narva

18:57

Baltics want Russian, Belarusian athletes Olympic decision reversed

17:21

Estonia running for UN Human Rights Council 2026-2028

16:51

Finland to reopen two border crossing points with Russia

16:25

Niina Petrõkina likely out of Euro Figure Skating Championships with injury

15:41

Poland's new Prime Minister Donald Tusk to visit Tallinn

15:12

Center Party split on MEP funding Kremlin activist's legal costs

14:38

Union: Teachers' strike planned for January 22

14:34

Colorful mandarin duck becomes star after deciding to spend winter in Tartu

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.12

In crisis, Estonia wouldn't issue arms to civilians as Ukraine did

11.12

Baltic presidents: If Russia wins the war, the whole of Europe is in danger Updated

11.12

Estonia struggles to boost exports while neighbors face economic downturn

03.12

Polish security chief: NATO Eastern Flank states have 3 years to prepare for Russia attack

21:02

Tallinn to ask Riga City Council about snow clearing policy Updated

11.12

Rapid wage growth has boosted alcohol consumption in Estonia

10:22

Competition watchdog: Greed not behind food price hikes in Estonia

14:34

Colorful mandarin duck becomes star after deciding to spend winter in Tartu

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: