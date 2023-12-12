Finland to reopen two border crossing points with Russia

Finland will reopen two border crossings on its eastern border with Russia later this week, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said on Tuesday, as the number of undocumented migrants attempting to claim asylum has dropped.

The two checkpoints will reopen on December 14. They are located at Vaalimaa, in the southeast of the country, and at Niirala, in North Karelia, Finnish broadcaster Yle reported.

The remaining six crossing points will stay closed.

The authorities will close the border again if the situation changes.

The eastern border was shut last month after Russia allowed migrants without the correct documents to leave its territory and try and enter Finland.

The situation, which started last summer, brought a total of around 1,000 asylum seekers to the border.

The Finnish Border Guard said the eastern border has been calm for the past two weeks and no asylum seekers had approached Finnish crossing points.

After Finland closed its border, traffic could only enter Russia via Estonia and Norway.

Estonian authorities were concerned the migration flow would redirect to Estonia, but it has not done so.

