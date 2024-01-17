Reform and EKRE in accord regarding future of nuclear energy in Estonia

The Social Democrats are the only party opposed to nuclear power. The Riigikogu will decide if nuclear energy development in Estonia is viable in the second half of the year.

An important decision must be made soon regarding the allocation of additional funds towards renewable energy sources, including nuclear energy, in order to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. In general, the Reform Party considers wind and solar energy, as well as nuclear energy, to be the most appropriate options.

"We definitely need to invest in onshore wind, offshore wind, nuclear, and hydrogen. These are all things that really need to be done, but they need to be done in a smart way so that they are not competing with each other. We also need to look at the financial side of how we can make all of this work in a way that is ultimately most beneficial to the citizens of our country," said Mario Kadastik (Reform).

SDE is divided on the financial front.

"The nuclear energy capacity building will cost around €70 million. I don't think we're that rich today to invest 70 million and then learn at some time, whether it's five, eight, or ten years later, that we didn't really have a place for a nuclear plant," Priit Lopm (SDE), said.

EKRE, too, believes that developing several renewable energy sources at the same time is beyond the state's capacity. Rain Epler (EKRE) said that the majority of the party members would rather support nuclear energy but consider solar and wind energy too unpredictable.

"Even if the Riigikogu, the Estonian people in general, decide not to go for nuclear power, but only for wind and solar power, for example, both of these developments will take about 12 to 15 years. Until then, the alternative in terms of security of supply and energy security is really oil shale. So at least for that period of time we should keep the oil shale plants going," Epler said.

The decision on whether it makes sense to develop nuclear energy in Estonia is expected to be taken by the Riigikogu later this year.

"Is it still realistic to make this decision in the first half of the year? It's hard to say now, given the current parliamentary obstructionism, but since we actually have common ground on this issue with EKRE, which is also interested in nuclear energy, I hope that the Riigikogu procedures will not be dragged down by the strong obstructionism," the Reform Party member said.

