Ossinovski: Risks of going nuclear high and the plant not strictly necessary

There is no doubt that nuclear energy has a crucial role to play in addressing climate change. However, the construction of nuclear power plants could be the preferable option in countries with high population density, high energy demand, and limited land for renewable energy development.

A different question is whether Estonia needs a nuclear power plant. We now lack the skills, regulations, civil protection and monitoring systems, or a waste disposal site to build and operate a nuclear power plant. For all of these reasons, building a nuclear facility has enormous risks and societal costs that have to be borne by future generations.

The report of the [Estonian] nuclear working group suggests that it is possible to build a nuclear power plant in Estonia, which is not surprising. Also, the report suggests ways to minimize some of the risks involved, but on several critical topics, such as the final disposal of nuclear waste, the report has limited insight and merely states that a waste disposal solution will be developed that does not yet exist.

Unfortunately, the report fails to address the question, which is critical to Social Democrats: Is it unavoidable that Estonia needs a nuclear power plant, considering the long-term risks and repercussions of its construction?

The Social Democrats adopted the position that the response to this question was negative as early as 2021. Alternative approaches may speed up and enhance the realization of our energy goals, and these include affordable, environmentally sustainable, and reliable energy sources.

At the Social Democrats' insistence, a goal of generating 100 percent of our electricity from renewable sources by 2030 has become law. The administration is aiming to establish the necessary regulatory structure to double renewable energy generation in the coming years.

This will give us a surplus of energy for over half the year, which we could store for periods when there is no wind and little sun or export. So we'll be supported by fast-growing storage capacity (the soon-to-be-built Paldiski hydropump and battery storage), more efficient consumption management, and better links to neighboring nations where we can get electricity in case of shortages for most of the remaining hours.

Regardless of the technology chosen, it is critical to be prepared for situations such as prolonged power outages throughout the region, power plant failures, or "accidental" anchors dragging over our underwater infrastructure. It is sensible to maintain reserve capacities, which are currently oil shale boilers, for this reason. Small quantities of these facilities could serve us for many years to come.

Diversifying the managed capacity also helps to ensure security of supply and climate goals. One example is the construction of a biogas plant, for which Eesti Energia is preparing an investment plan.

Renewables, storage, consumption management, and international trade will provide economical, climate-friendly, and secure electricity under normal grid conditions. And there is sufficient reserve capacity for extreme cases and, in the longer term, reinforcement of interconnections.

This plan consists of solutions that are widespread around the world, unlike the small reactors promoted by the [Estonia's nuclear power plant] developers, which do not yet exist today.

Experience with nuclear power facilities shows that many projects are delayed, which raises costs or bankrupts the developer.

No one can yet say whether electricity will ever come from this facility, what the price of this electricity will be on the market for the end consumer and for society at large, taking into account also the social costs of operating a nuclear power plant.

Our worst-case scenario would be suspending Estonia's sustainability efforts in anticipation of a nuclear power plant. If the plant is not built in 10 years due to public opposition, a political decision, the immaturity of [small modular reactor] technology, or a lack of investment, all of which are real risks, we will be facing a sinkhole and the National Audit Office once again will have to admit that decision-makers shortchanged the Estonian people.

Should further circumstances emerge that indicate Estonia is incapable of achieving its energy policy goals without a nuclear power plant, we remain ready to reassess the situation. The nuclear energy working group failed to address this question in its report.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!