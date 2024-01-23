X

Photos: Tallinn tram service ground to halt by Viru ring derailment

News
{{1705995240000 | amCalendar}}
Tram derailment at Viru Ring in Tallinn. January 23, 2024.
Open gallery
4 photos
News

A tram jumped the tracks at Viru ring in Central Tallinn during the morning rush hour on Tuesday, bringing all tram service in the Estonian capital to a standstill.

Tallinna Linnatranspordi AS (TLT) reported just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday that all tram service in Tallinn has been halted following a technical failure.

As the tram in question jumped the tracks at Viru ring, at the junction of Pärnu maantee, Narva maantee and Mere puiestee, the derailment effectively cut off tram traffic on all tram lines and in all directions.

The city transport company hopes to complete the necessary repairs within two hours, however getting tram service back on schedule will take another up to three hours.

TLT chief Kaido Padar told ERR that the issue involved a technical failure of the undercarriage on a new tram.

"The tram derailed," Padar acknowledged. "Not very far, but as a tram is a heavy-duty vehicle, then getting it back on the tracks will take time."

No one was hurt in the incident, he added.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

