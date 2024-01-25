Tallinn Card mobile app growing in popularity

In 2023, the Tallinn Card was used a total of 97,000 times to visit museums and attractions in the Estonian capital. The introduction of an accompanying mobile app has palyed a significant role in its increased popularity.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Joosep Vimm highlighted the effectiveness of the city card and its accompanying mobile app as valuable tools for showcasing both the heritage and contemporary life of the Estonian capital.

"Our goal is to offer visitors unforgettable experiences that tell Tallinn's story and introduce our rich cultural landscape. The Tallinn Card, along with the mobile app introduced last year, make it convenient for visitors to explore the city and discover places they might not find independently. The popularity of the Tallinn Card has been steadily growing, with 17,700 purchases totaling €753,200 in the past year. With the new mobile app, which enhances usability, we hope to further boost sales," said Vimm.

According to a press release, the aim of the Tallinn Card has been to increase the number of visits to Tallinn's museums and attractions, provide an exceptional experience for visitors, and help increase the share of cultural tourism. The Tallinn Card and its English-language mobile app were primarily created to cater to the needs of international tourists.

Kersti Paap, head of cultural tourism at the City of Tallinn's Tourism Department, said that Tallinn keeps itself informed about city card offerings worldwide through the international CityDNA network. The city also actively participates in activities to increase awareness and boost its reputation.

"City cards are allies rather than competitors since they all serve the same clients – people who have had a good experience with a city card in one place are likely to purchase it in another. Having experienced the services offered in other destinations, we can be proud of our digital developments – very few have created mobile apps like ours," said Paap.

The Tallinn Card package includes well-known museums and attractions and provides discounts from leading players in the hospitality sector. In 2024, the all-in-one solution allows free access to 52 museums and attractions, the use of public transport, bike rental, and discounts on electric scooter rentals, guided tours, entertainment, cultural and dining establishments, as well as craft and design stores.

The introduction of the free mobile app, along with its navigation system, has made the service more appealing to domestic tourists and local residents. Several locals have tested and praised the English-language app, prompting the Tourism Department to analyze the need for, and feasibility of, creating an Estonian-language version. The results of the analysis will be revealed by the end of the summer.

