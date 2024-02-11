X

Central bank: Foreign tourists spend €1.2 billion in Estonia in 2023

News
Tourists in Tallinn's medieval Old Town. August 2023.
Tourists in Tallinn's medieval Old Town. August 2023. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Nearly 4 million foreign tourists visited Estonia in 2023, spending a combined €1.23 billion while in the country, according to the latest statistical release published by the Bank of Estonia.

Foreigners made a total of 3,947,299 trips to Estonia last year, up 13 percent on year from just under 3.5 million in 2022. Foreign tourist spending likewise saw an increase by €178 million on year, from €1.052 billion to €1.23 billion in 2023.

Estonian residents, meanwhile, likewise took 13 percent more trips abroad and spent more money while there last year than in 2022.

Estonian accommodation establishments served more than 3.43 million tourists last year, marking an overall increase of 5 percent on year, Statistics Estonia reported Thursday.

According to their data, in 2023, the country saw a drop in the number of domestic tourists, but also an increase in the number of foreign tourists accommodated.

Statistical releases

The Bank of Estonia produces statistics on foreign travel in connection with the bank's task of compiling the balance of payments for Estonia, which includes the exports and imports of travel services.

Its statistical release is independent of economic policy releases and presented separately.

The central bank will publish the balance of payments for the fourth quarter of 2023 next month, and statistics on foreign travel for the first quarter of this year in May.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

