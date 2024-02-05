X

Prime Minister Kallas to visit Austria

News
Estonian and Austian flags.
Source: ERR
News

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) will be on an official visit to Austria on February 8.

As part of her visit, the Estonian head of government will be meeting with her Austrian counterpart, Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

Their meeting will focus on support for Ukraine and opposition to Russian military aggression, as well as pressing EU matters pertaining to migration, the Schengen area and the union's enlargement.

Prime Minister Kallas and Chancellor Nehammer will also be discussing opportunities for closer bilateral cooperation between Estonia and Austria.

The joint press conference to be given by the heads of government will be livestreamed at around 7 p.m. Estonian time at.

Ahead of this, Prime Minister Kallas will be speaking at an event of the NEOS Lab think tank and meeting with representatives of local industrial companies to discuss closer trade relations between Estonia and Austria.

During the evening on February 8, Prime Minister Kallas will be attending the traditional Vienna Opera Ball as the guest of Chancellor Nehammer.

The ball is an annual society event to which foreign dignitaries are invited by the Austrian president, chancellor and foreign minister.

--

Editor: Kristina Kersa

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

