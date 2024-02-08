Market price of electricity to grow by a third Friday

Electricity will cost €141 per megawatt-hour in the Estonian region of the Nord Pool exchange Friday, which is 30 percent more than on Thursday.

The average market price of electricity will come to €141.18/MWh, up from €108.62 Thursday.

The price of electricity will peak between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at €248-250/MWh. Power will be cheapest between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. at €79.48/MWh.

Electricity will be cheaper in Latvia and Lithuania where the daily average will be €133.75/MWh, while it will be more expensive in Finland at €152.17/MWh.

