Balticconnector gas pipeline repair work starts in March

News
Work on the construction of the Balticconnector gas pipeline in Paldiski, Estonia. 2019.
Work on the construction of the Balticconnector gas pipeline in Paldiski, Estonia. 2019. Source: Elering
News

Repair work on the Balticconector gas pipeline between Estonia and Finland will begin at sea at the start of March, Elering said on Thursday.

The connection is expected to restart on April 22, as long as the four-week schedule is stuck too.

If the weather conditions become more difficult, work will be delayed. The current assessment says icy conditions will not prevent work from being carried out.

Elering and the Finnish system operator Gasgrid Finland closed the pipeline on October 8 due to a sudden loss of pressure. Later, it became clear a leak had been caused by external damage in Finland's economic zone.

The Finnish authorities have launched a criminal investigation to clarify the circumstances of the case.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

