X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Ida-Viru County teachers have not received promised bonuses for two months

News
Svetlana Vladimirova.
Svetlana Vladimirova. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Estonian state has not yet transferred the funds required to cover the salary supplements of teachers in Ida-Viru County, who use Estonian as the language of instruction in class. As a result, those teachers have not received the promised supplement for January or February, reports daily newspaper Põhjarannik.

"We have a payday on March 6, but I can't pay the bonus because the ministry hasn't transferred the money," Svetlana Vladimirova, principal of Kohtla-Järve Slavonic Basic School (Slaavi Põhikool), told Põhjarannik.

According to Vladimirova, the reason for the delay is that the ministry has asked for additional information. Kohtla-Järve Slavonic Basic School for instance, submitted documentary confirmation of an employee's master's degree in Estonian, but were then also asked to provide confirmation of the same teacher's bachelor's degree.

Maria Laanemäe, education counsellor for Jõhvi Municipality confirmed that the delay was due to data verification, as the details in the Estonian Education Information System (EHIS) and the online environment used for the application does not always match.

"School principals have been informed that it will take time for the data to be verified and that teachers will receive the money in full at a later date," Laanemäe said.

Põhjarannik  reported that it was unable to receive a comment on the issue from the Ministry of Education and Research by the end of the working day on Monday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Michael Cole

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:50

Energy experts critical of government's offshore wind farms plan

11:17

Warner Music Baltics closes Estonian office

10:29

Ida-Viru County teachers have not received promised bonuses for two months

09:56

Delays at garbage collection firms mean households can't comply with biowaste sorting rules

09:10

Tomas Jermalavicius: When French strategic thought inspires and then falls flat

08:16

Low electricity price behind Enefit Power layoffs

07:35

Elva school third grade closure sparks protest

07:01

CNG expected to fall in price over coming months

04.03

Renewable energy fee reform scrapped

04.03

Former air force chief: Russia starting to take more risks in the air

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.03

Cars with Russian plates must leave Lithuania by March 11

04.03

ID-card to remain mandatory until European Union digital wallet created

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

04.03

Gallery: Aurora borealis over the northern coast of Saaremaa

03.03

Warm weather causing work stoppages in forestry

04.03

Tallinn wants to spare children with disabilities from having to learn Estonian

04.03

Income tax refunds start on March 5

04.03

Former air force chief: Russia starting to take more risks in the air

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: