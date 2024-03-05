Ida-Viru County teachers have not received promised bonuses for two months

The Estonian state has not yet transferred the funds required to cover the salary supplements of teachers in Ida-Viru County, who use Estonian as the language of instruction in class. As a result, those teachers have not received the promised supplement for January or February, reports daily newspaper Põhjarannik.

"We have a payday on March 6, but I can't pay the bonus because the ministry hasn't transferred the money," Svetlana Vladimirova, principal of Kohtla-Järve Slavonic Basic School (Slaavi Põhikool), told Põhjarannik.

According to Vladimirova, the reason for the delay is that the ministry has asked for additional information. Kohtla-Järve Slavonic Basic School for instance, submitted documentary confirmation of an employee's master's degree in Estonian, but were then also asked to provide confirmation of the same teacher's bachelor's degree.

Maria Laanemäe, education counsellor for Jõhvi Municipality confirmed that the delay was due to data verification, as the details in the Estonian Education Information System (EHIS) and the online environment used for the application does not always match.

"School principals have been informed that it will take time for the data to be verified and that teachers will receive the money in full at a later date," Laanemäe said.

Põhjarannik reported that it was unable to receive a comment on the issue from the Ministry of Education and Research by the end of the working day on Monday.

