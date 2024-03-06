X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

TSO greenlights Utilitas' manual frequency reserve device

News
Electricity lines.
Electricity lines. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The electricity systems of the Baltic states will be synchronized with the European frequency band in February of next year, with frequency control reserves playing a crucial role in this process. Utilitas was the first to pre-qualify as a provider of such reserves, taking the initiative to do so, as confirmed by Elering.

Utilitas is the first Estonian company whose equipment has been recognized by Elering as meeting the requirements for providing manual frequency restoration reserves (mFRR) on the European frequency management platform.

Elering's communications specialist, Kätlin Klemmer, told ERR that it is an open market for all, but the initiative came from Utilitas and the market access platform provider, Scener, who were the first to complete all the requirements. She added that all other current Baltic balancing market providers should also be capable of this, but they have not yet proven it through the pre-qualification test.

The current Baltic balancing market employs a similar product, but the rules there are somewhat different, according to Klemmer.

Without technical pre-qualification, it is not possible to participate in the European energy platforms MARI and PICASSO, nor is there a right to participate in the upcoming Baltic frequency containment, frequency restoration reserve (aFRR), and mFRR capacity markets.

At the beginning of next year, the electricity systems of the Baltic states will be connected to the Continental Europe frequency band for security reasons.

Elering CEO Kalle Kilk said that this process involves not only extensive network development work but also years of cooperation between countries to be prepared to ensure the necessary frequency in the new situation, which is one of the most important parameters for the reliability of the electricity system. Currently, as Estonia and the Baltic states belong to the same frequency band as Russia, frequency is managed from Russia.

"The synchronization of the Baltic electricity systems with the Continental Europe synchronous area will bring about a fundamental change in the entire current organization of balancing the Baltic electricity systems, as a result of which the Baltic system operators will create the capacity to take responsibility for frequency control themselves," said Kilk. "Reserves are important from another aspect as well – greater flexibility is needed for managing the electricity system, especially considering the increasing share of renewable energy, as unpredictability and forecast error in the system increase."

Currently, Utilitas offers the first project as a service to the common Baltic balancing market through switching on and off of a seven-megawatt electric boiler consumption based on whether consumption needs to be increased or decreased for the balance of the electricity system. The boiler is connected to the district heating network, which means that the inertia of the district heating system can be used for balancing the electricity system.

Utilitas' access to the manual frequency restoration reserve market for its electric boiler utilizes the platform of Scener OÜ, which provides balance and portfolio management services to energy companies. In addition to offerings for the mFRR market, Scener also helps optimize day-ahead and intraday markets.

Following the synchronization with the Continental Europe frequency band, pan-European digital market platforms, which collect all reserve offerings and optimize the activation of reserves, will be used for joint frequency control.

Elering, along with other Baltic system operators, will join the European regulation market platforms MARI and PICASSO, which are aimed at operating energy offerings for manual frequency restoration reserves and automatic frequency restoration reserves, respectively.

The plan is to join the MARI platform in October of this year and the PICASSO platform at the end of the year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Marcus Turovski

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:21

Strike at Germany's Frankfurt Airport affecting Estonian flights too

19:19

TSO greenlights Utilitas' manual frequency reserve device

18:45

Nearly half of Estonians use Estonian and Russian at work, quarter uses also English

18:17

Tallinn schools providing free menstrual products to students

17:36

Tallinn planning to establish Kopli volunteer fire brigade

17:10

Selection of Cold War-era sci-fi movies set for Tartu Elektriteater in May

17:05

Kallas: Estonian soldiers will not go to fight in Ukraine

16:26

Estonia joins US' Minerals Security Partnership initiative

16:22

Nordica: Marabu making false factual claims Updated

16:11

Watchdog forecasts uptick in cyberattacks in Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.03

Cars with Russian plates must leave Lithuania by March 11

05.03

Colorful auroras could be seen increasingly often in coming weeks

04.03

Income tax refunds start on March 5

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

05.03

Estonian children increasingly given short, internationally popular names

09:39

Statistics Estonia: Average monthly wage in Q4 2023 was €1,904

05.03

Nordica privatization process likely delayed due to court claim

05.03

Last winter colder than the norm in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: