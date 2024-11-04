X!

TSO Elering extends deadline for frequency reserve procurement

Power lines in Estonia.
Power lines in Estonia. Source: Elering
In light of a planned legislative amendment, Estonian transmission system operator (TSO) Elering has extended the deadline the frequency reserve procurement announced this summer by three months, to July 14, 2025.

With its public procurement, Elering is seeking to acquire up to 500 megawatts (MW) of production and storage capacity necessary for the independent regulation of the power grid's frequency.

The three Baltic states were granted an exemption from the European Commission, allowing them to secure reserves up to eight years in advance beginning with the synchronization of their power grids with the Continental European frequency area, i.e. through 2033.

According to Elering board member Erkki Sapp, there has been significant interest in the procurement, with 29 companies registered to participate.

"The bid submission deadline is being extended in connection with the Ministry of Climate's planned amendment to the Electricity Market Act, which will establish fixed grid connection charges," Sapp explained. Once this amendment takes effect, he added, bidders will know what connection costs will be.

While the exact timeline for this planned amendment to step into effect is not yet known, it is scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.

Via its reserves, Elering will facilitate a balance service for balance providers, benefiting the owners of electricity production and storage capacities.

The frequency reserve service procurement should have been carried out years ago in preparation for the desynchronization of Estonia's power grid from the Soviet-era BRELL system with Russia, which is currently scheduled for February 2025.

This reserve service is likewise necessary to balance the growing share of non-dispatchable production capacities on the grid.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

