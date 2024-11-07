X!

Baltics' frequency reserve capacity market to open February 4

News
Transmission tower and power lines.
Transmission tower and power lines. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Baltic transmission system operators (TSOs) have confirmed the planned launch of a frequency reserve capacity, with the first auction date set for February 4.

The launch of the frequency reserve capacity market is an important step in the Baltic power grids' synchronization with the Continental European frequency area.

The goal of the market is to ensure that Baltic system operators will have sufficient reserves to keep the grid balanced in accordance with the requirements of the Continental European frequency area.

Baltic TSOs will begin procuring a frequency containment reserve (FCR), an automatic frequency restoration reserve (aFRR) and a manual frequency restoration reserve (mFRR) from flexible market participants on a daily basis through the joint frequency reserve market.

To facilitate the efficient sharing of reserves between the three Baltic TSOs, transmission capacity will be restricted for these reserves at the Estonian-Latvian and Latvian-Lithuanian borders.

The desynchronization of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania's power grids from the Soviet-era BRELL system and synchronization with the Continental European frequency area is currently scheduled for February 2025.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

07.11

Thousands of Covid vaccine doses Estonia bought last year awaiting destruction

07.11

Estonian artist Laura Põld opens new exhibition in Riga

07.11

Tartu and Lviv mayors sign sister city agreement

07.11

Documentary about Estonian President Toomas Hendrick Ilves hits theaters in January

07.11

Wild South short film program brings cinema to Tartu's urban space

07.11

Tartu celebrates Latvian language and culture in tenth annual festival

07.11

Estonia succumbs to North Macedonia in European handball champs qualifier

07.11

New art installation unveiled at Institute of Estonian Language

07.11

Tallinn Zoo asking for help naming baby binturong

07.11

Baltics' frequency reserve capacity market to open February 4

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

07.11

Tallink CEO: Estonia has become expensive for tourists

06.11

Poverty down in Estonia, while perceived deprivation growing

06.11

Former Estonian president: I'm cautiously optimistic about Trump's second term

07.11

Tallinn installs dozens of traffic signs on new Kaarli puiestee bike lane

06.11

Foreign minister on Trump victory: Estonia must stay its course

07.11

Analysts: Trump tariffs may spark trade war, impact Estonia's economy

05.11

Rare mushroom may have been found in Estonia for first time

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo