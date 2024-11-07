Baltics' frequency reserve capacity market to open February 4

Baltic transmission system operators (TSOs) have confirmed the planned launch of a frequency reserve capacity, with the first auction date set for February 4.

The launch of the frequency reserve capacity market is an important step in the Baltic power grids' synchronization with the Continental European frequency area.

The goal of the market is to ensure that Baltic system operators will have sufficient reserves to keep the grid balanced in accordance with the requirements of the Continental European frequency area.

Baltic TSOs will begin procuring a frequency containment reserve (FCR), an automatic frequency restoration reserve (aFRR) and a manual frequency restoration reserve (mFRR) from flexible market participants on a daily basis through the joint frequency reserve market.

To facilitate the efficient sharing of reserves between the three Baltic TSOs, transmission capacity will be restricted for these reserves at the Estonian-Latvian and Latvian-Lithuanian borders.

The desynchronization of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania's power grids from the Soviet-era BRELL system and synchronization with the Continental European frequency area is currently scheduled for February 2025.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!