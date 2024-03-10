X

Exhibition of old farm and city furniture opens at the Haapsalu Town Hall

Old furniture on display in Haapsalu.
Old furniture on display in Haapsalu. Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR
The exhibition "Mööbel tuli külla" (Furniture Came to Visit) showcasing old farmhouse furniture as well as what decorated the homes of Haapsalu residents at the turn of the 19thy and 20th centuries will remain open until August 18.

The part of the exposition that covers farm furniture from the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries is based on an earlier touring exhibit, while the concept has been broadened for the Haapsalu Town Hall exposition.

"In addition, we have put on display a selection of city furniture from museums in Haapsalu and Lääne County as well as materials on old furniture restoration," said Kadri Laur, one of the curators of the new exhibition.

She said that urban furniture makes up 40 percent of the items on display and is also from the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Curator Pille Suurna said that furniture used in Estonian farms before the second half of the 19th century was usually very modest, consisting mostly of benches and tables.

"The turn of the century brought efforts to decorate furniture, along with the various styles that were common in manor and city houses," she explained.

Suurna added that relatively little old Estonian furniture remains.

"Unfortunately, our history is one of wars and other woes. Furniture like this is in short supply, which makes it highly valuable," Suurna remarked.

Editor: Merili Nael, Marcus Turovski

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

