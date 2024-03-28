Russian court liquidates St. Petersburg Society of Estonian Culture

St. John's Church in St. Petersburg.
St. John's Church in St. Petersburg. Source: Google Street View
A court in St. Peterburg has satisfied the request of the Russian Ministry of Justice for the liquidation and deletion from the register of the St. Peterburg Society of Estonian Culture.

"The organization lacked enough members to make a decision on continuing its activities, thus it will cease its operations as a legal entity and requested its own liquidation," according to the words of the court's press service relayed by the Russian news agency Interfax.

The request for the liquidation of the St. Petersburg Society of Estonian Culture was submitted in February by the Ministry of Justice's Directorate for St. Petersburg and Leningrad Oblast.

The society had been officially registered since 1992. Its purpose was to preserve the cultural origins, traditions and Estonian language of Estonians living in St. Petersburg, as well as to maintain relations with Estonia in the fields of culture, science and art.

A communication adviser to the Ministry of Culture told Estonian newspaper Postimees that, despite the liquidation of the culture society, services continue to be held at St. John's Church in St. Petersburg, with about 40 people in the congregation. The church's activities are managed by the Ingrian Church of the Russian Federation.

--

Editor: Mark Gerassimenko

Source: Interfax

