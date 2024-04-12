Martin Rajasalu: Artificial intelligence no longer a toy

While Estonia is not exactly a back marker when it comes to making use of artificial intelligence or AI, we have fallen behind the leaders. Mistrust in AI still has a lot to do with organizations' level of ambition, management efficiency and failure to involve employees, Martin Rajasalu writes.

My father was working with a computer in 1989. Many did over the following decade. Now, we are working on Teams and with Excel, browsing the web and scrolling Facebook. We still use computers, but that doesn't matter. Using a computer or smart device to get work done is elementary. Things that can be done without having to use a computer at all are few indeed in 2024. Every machine and tool has a computer inside, while most devices are also online.

The phones in our pockets are more powerful than the NASA command center when man first walked on the Moon, while we do not refer to them as "global communication command centers." We chat, watch, stream, and some of us even make calls. But the tool doesn't matter. What matters is why we do what we do. At the same time, we are quick to point out that we use AI, or ChatGPT. Should we get used to AI being a part of everyday life (and work) or are we already falling behind the times?

I believe that we will only be making full use of AI once we stop referring to the process as such. For example, when we're writing an essay or replying to emails. It doesn't matter who producers the content and how, what matters is the result –the essay reaching the reader and a reply getting to the person who sent the email.

I chose to give the example of an essay because it entails a lot of dilemmas, empirically. We expect a person to be behind the text, speficically the person whose name is on the title. This is a completely misguided presumption. It is possible for a human to write like a machine, while works are also published under pseudonyms and false names.

We need to take an impassioned look at the framework and ask ourselves whether we believe these frames have been put in the right places? I believe there are fewer ethical problems associated with using AI than we'd like to admit.

Big and small numbers behind a major opportunity

According to the European Parliament, the use of artificial intelligence can increase productivity by 11-37 percent depending on the industry. Given Estonia's general economic downturn, most companies would choose any number from that range. Admittedly, some well-positioned startups are more ambitious.

However, the reality is that Estonia does not have very enthusiastic users of artificial intelligence. For instance, at the end of last year, Statistics Estonia reported that 5 percent of Estonian companies were using artificial intelligence six months after the public release of Chat GPT. In 2021, that number was 3 percent. This suggests that the majority of AI users are early adopters, enthusiasts and specialized companies. Unfortunately, other companies have not yet gained momentum.

Statistics Estonia pointed out the sectors most and least likely to use artificial intelligence. It is hardly surprising that the new technology is most widespread in banking and insurance where salary costs are considerable, the work done indoors and digitally.

It may seem at first glance that using AI is trickier in construction and agriculture. But is it? For example, more construction companies make use of AI than healthcare and social welfare institutions. Aren't we suffering from a shortage of doctors and nurses?

This statistic somewhat hints at the level of ambition or lack thereof in productivity and management quality – if the shoe doesn't pinch, there's no need for a new one. Here's another statistical detail: the larger the company, the more it uses artificial intelligence. From this, we can deduce that smaller organizations may lack the resources – expertise, funds and personnel – needed to adopt new technologies.

Why is this the case? AI technologies are new, so we can't blame the legacy of the Soviet era. The issue lies in the level of ambition within organizations, their management capabilities and the failure to engage employees.

I recently attended a conference on human resources. The first half of the day focused largely on new technologies and opportunities, including intriguing presentations on how to use AI in everyday work life. The audience listened with keen interest.

In the afternoon, there was a very lively and effective presentation on how to use Excel in daily work, during which people took pages of notes. Now, put on your company leader's hat and ask whether your employees brought back the most crucial information from the conference.

Success in AI implementation

Unfortunately, all Estonian companies are small in the global context. Therefore, statistics is not encouraging in terms of Estonia having a leading role in use of AI now or in the near future. While it's said that big ships take longer to turn, it's also true that small is beautiful, but that's it!

Entrepreneurs and economic policymakers have reason to worry and need to act quickly. Estonia may not be at the bottom of the rankings in AI implementation, but we have fallen behind the leaders, including our Nordic neighbors and major export markets like the USA and the U.K.

It's crucial to understand that the benefits and a better future created through artificial intelligence depend on how effectively we can make smart machines work smartly. If a person's role is reduced to opening a web browser to command Chat GPT, then human work, in terms of complexity, has already been surpassed by machines. Why does the person perform this task, and what value do they create? We need to redesign our work processes so that smart machines make human work more valuable, not the other way around.

Understandably, new things initially provoke skepticism and require critical thinking skills. Is everything that shines truly golden?

Artificial intelligence has also acquired a reputation as a disseminator of false information. The fake image of the pope in a white puffer jacket has turned many away. There has been talk about how easy it is to generate and spread fake news with the help of AI.

These fears have a basis. Images, articles and videos created by artificial intelligence are of very high quality and seem authentic and true on a superficial level. However, we should not dismiss AI out of hand. By doing so, we neither simplify our work nor enhance our company's competitiveness.

Starting somewhere with AI is necessary, but where? The simplest approach is to begin implementing AI by adopting software into which AI has already been integrated. For instance, AI effectively filters through job applicants to identify suitable candidates, ranks them and can even conduct interviews successfully in major international languages.

AI is an excellent advisor, ranging from customer service to advising top and middle management on team management. AI processes data faster than humans, recognizes patterns obscured by human bias and explains data content in simple language, relying not on personal experience but on company internal rules or information gathered from the vastness of the internet.

These are just a few examples from the fields of human resource management and leadership development where artificial intelligence already operates successfully, seamlessly and tirelessly. AI also tailors social media content and advertisements specifically for us. If you mention a beautiful place in Europe in a message to a friend, soon you might find travel offers to that destination across various media channels. It's not a person reading your conversation and feeding you ads.

The described solutions consist of components that we can likely utilize in our own activities. Thus, we must ask ourselves, what are the "advertisements," "essays," and "emails" of my field that AI could effortlessly solve? Is it managing supply chains, ordering goods, creating sales proposals or managing traffic flows in Tallinn? And do we have the opportunity to offer something new to the world, or can we implement already available components?

The adoption of AI is no longer hindered by the lack of problems it can help solve but is stuck due to a lack of ambition and capability, which can be overcome.

