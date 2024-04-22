€35 million Balticconnector gas pipeline repair work finished

The repair work on the Finland-Estonia gas pipeline Balticconnector, which cost approximately €35 million, is now complete. However, there is no guarantee that a vessel could not damage the pipeline again, even though it is now somewhat more difficult to do.

In October last year, the Balticconnector gas pipeline between Estonia and Finland was damaged by a vessel registered in Hong Kong, the Newnew Polar Bear, leaving the duration of the compressor station's shutdown uncertain. Since then, the Balticconnector has been repaired, and the re-pressurization of the pipeline at the compressor station is underway. Gas flow between the two countries is expected to resume starting Monday.

"The security of Estonia's gas supply is definitely enhanced by the repair of this undersea pipeline, as we were previously connected to the outside world by a single pipeline with Latvia during the period the Balticconnector was damaged. Now we are reconnected with Finland," stated Reigo Kebja, a board member of TSO Elering.

"This gives us the opportunity to bring gas from the terminal in Inkoo to the Baltic side and storage. This is quite significant for us and the entire region. Especially since the gas storage filling season begins on May 1, and we need to move gas into storage. Another factor is that the Klaipeda LNG terminal will be undergoing maintenance starting May 1, for more than a month," explained Margus Kaasik, CEO of Eesti Gaas.

The repair work cost around €35 million euros, and since Balticconnector was insured, there is hope that gas consumers will not have to bear the cost. However, there is no guarantee that another vessel won't decide to drag anchor through the Baltic Sea again. Nevertheless, such incidents should not happen as easily as before.

"We've made things a little harder. Additional measures have been taken. We are working with the Finns to secure the pipeline as much as possible. This doesn't mean that such incidents can't happen again. We are tightening the noose, but we can't guarantee that no one will breach it," said Rein Vaks, head of the energy department at the Ministry of Climate.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!