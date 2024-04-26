President Karis confirms Piret Hartman's appointment as regional minister

Piret Hartman confirmed as the new Minister of Regional and Rural Affairs
At Kadriorg on Friday, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) officially proposed the appointment of Piret Hartman (SDE) for the role of Minister of Regional and Rural Affairs to President Alar Karis. The president confirmed Hartman's appointment.

On April 16, Karis officially dismissed the outgoing Minister of Regional and Rural Affairs Madis Kallas (SDE) upon the proposal of the prime minister.

Next week, Hartman will take the oath of office before the Riigikogu, after which she will officially begin working in her new role.

Editor: Michael Cole

About us

