April in grocery stores: Dairy product prices fall most on year

News
Dairy products.
Dairy products. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

In April, the price of milk fell by almost 25 percent on year, leading to a drop in dairy products prices, data from the Estonian Institute of Economic Research shows. Flour was also cheaper, but eggs were more expensive.

The data shows many products were slightly cheaper in April 2024 than in April 2023.

A liter of milk sold in plastic packaging cost 67 cents – 88 cents a year ago – a drop of 24 percent. Milk in tetra packs was €1.20, compared to €1.24.

A kilo of sour cream was 13 percent cheaper, at €3.13 (€3.58 a year ago).

Kefir and coffee cream fell by 8 percent, while butter dropped from €12.77 to €13.28.

Cheese showed the least change, only 2 percent less per kilo, costing €11.47 and €11.68 a year ago. Cottage cheese prices rose by 2 cents.

With dairy products, the biggest change can be seen on-year, as prices barely changed between March and April.

Egg prices rose on-year, 6 percent for local produce but only 1 percent for those imported from elsewhere. Compared to March, the price was almost the same.

Wheat flour fell by 11 percent on-year, pushing down the cost of cereals and baked goods. White bread saw a fall of 4 percent (from €2.95 to €2.83).

A kilo of oatmeal fell from €2.35 to €2.29 over the year but cost 5 cents more than in March.

The price of black bread rose from €2.79 to €2.94 per kilo – 5 percent on year.

Sugar fell from €1.44 to €1.34, more than 7 percent per kilo. Prices did not change between March and April.

The price of imported chicken has risen from €3.06 to €3.91 over the year, although prices were stable in March and April. This is a rise of 28 percent.

Boiled sausage (keeduvorst) prices rose by 10 percent from €6.12 to €6.75, and the price of mince and wieners also increased by 2-4 percent.

Other meat products, such as boneless beef and pork, saw small price drops annually on monthly.

Fish prices fluctuated the most both on-month and on-year, especially for herring, and trout, but less so for salmon.

There were also differences in vegetable prices, although these often only work out to a few cents.

Onions fell from €1.58 to €1.11, making them 30 percent cheaper in April 2024.

This was followed by cabbage, which dropped by 27 percent per head from 60 cents to 44 cents.

A kilo of cucumber as 18 percent cheaper, falling from €4.98 to €4.07.

Potatoes rose by 1 percent and carrots by 12 percent. The price of imported tomatoes rose by seven percent from €3.53 to €3.78.

Domestic apples have dropped from €6.10 per kilo to €4.30 on year, but imported apples are now more expensive at €2.15 after a 13 percent rise.

However, domestic apples saw a 28 percent increase between March and April, Imported tomatoes rose by 20 percent, but domestic cucumbers fell by 30 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Helen Wright

Source: Estonian Institute of Economic Research

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:31

Tallinn's Russian Theater discusses name change

19:03

President: Cuts have been discussed for a long time, now we need action

18:55

British helicopters flying at night around central polygon

18:23

Scholar at US university protest: I never imagined we could end up in prison

18:02

Gas prices to start inching upwards again for home consumers in Estonia

17:29

Analysis: Lithuanian economy grows in Q1, Latvian stands still, Estonian falls

16:59

Raimond Kaljulaid: Is there pressure on Ukraine to negotiate a peace or ceasefire?

16:31

Eesti Energia's sales revenue and net profit decrease in Q1 2024

16:23

Vectiopep raises €450,000 to develop novel cancer treatment technology

15:55

April in grocery stores: Dairy product prices fall most on year

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

30.04

Tallinn to close sports school

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

30.04

Estonian consumer prices rose quickly in April

07:29

Foreign minister: Plenty of evidence Russia is jamming GPS systems

10:38

New plan would see registration tax also hit second-hand cars bought in Estonia

06:16

Institutions making switch to Estonian-only website domain names

08:52

Flash estimate: Estonian economy contracted by 2.1 percent in Q1 2024

30.04

Tartu volber explained: Walpurgis the Estonian fraternity and sorority way

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo