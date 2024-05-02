April in grocery stores: Dairy product prices fall most on year

In April, the price of milk fell by almost 25 percent on year, leading to a drop in dairy products prices, data from the Estonian Institute of Economic Research shows. Flour was also cheaper, but eggs were more expensive.

The data shows many products were slightly cheaper in April 2024 than in April 2023.

A liter of milk sold in plastic packaging cost 67 cents – 88 cents a year ago – a drop of 24 percent. Milk in tetra packs was €1.20, compared to €1.24.

A kilo of sour cream was 13 percent cheaper, at €3.13 (€3.58 a year ago).

Kefir and coffee cream fell by 8 percent, while butter dropped from €12.77 to €13.28.

Cheese showed the least change, only 2 percent less per kilo, costing €11.47 and €11.68 a year ago. Cottage cheese prices rose by 2 cents.

With dairy products, the biggest change can be seen on-year, as prices barely changed between March and April.

Egg prices rose on-year, 6 percent for local produce but only 1 percent for those imported from elsewhere. Compared to March, the price was almost the same.

Wheat flour fell by 11 percent on-year, pushing down the cost of cereals and baked goods. White bread saw a fall of 4 percent (from €2.95 to €2.83).

A kilo of oatmeal fell from €2.35 to €2.29 over the year but cost 5 cents more than in March.

The price of black bread rose from €2.79 to €2.94 per kilo – 5 percent on year.

Sugar fell from €1.44 to €1.34, more than 7 percent per kilo. Prices did not change between March and April.

The price of imported chicken has risen from €3.06 to €3.91 over the year, although prices were stable in March and April. This is a rise of 28 percent.

Boiled sausage (keeduvorst) prices rose by 10 percent from €6.12 to €6.75, and the price of mince and wieners also increased by 2-4 percent.

Other meat products, such as boneless beef and pork, saw small price drops annually on monthly.

Fish prices fluctuated the most both on-month and on-year, especially for herring, and trout, but less so for salmon.

There were also differences in vegetable prices, although these often only work out to a few cents.

Onions fell from €1.58 to €1.11, making them 30 percent cheaper in April 2024.

This was followed by cabbage, which dropped by 27 percent per head from 60 cents to 44 cents.

A kilo of cucumber as 18 percent cheaper, falling from €4.98 to €4.07.

Potatoes rose by 1 percent and carrots by 12 percent. The price of imported tomatoes rose by seven percent from €3.53 to €3.78.

Domestic apples have dropped from €6.10 per kilo to €4.30 on year, but imported apples are now more expensive at €2.15 after a 13 percent rise.

However, domestic apples saw a 28 percent increase between March and April, Imported tomatoes rose by 20 percent, but domestic cucumbers fell by 30 percent.

