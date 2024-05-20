Pedestrian tunnel planned for Tallinn's Paldiski maantee

Paldiski maantee pedestrian tunnel.
Paldiski maantee pedestrian tunnel. Source: Tallinn City Government.
A pedestrian tunnel is planned to be built at the intersection of Paldiski maantee and Tehnika in Tallinn to improve convenience and safety. The city government will introduce the idea at a public meeting on Wednesday.

The tunnel will provide a safe passage through the railway embankment, better connecting the districts of Kristiine, Kesklinn, and Põhja-Tallinn, the council said.

This new solution will direct pedestrians from the existing narrow sidewalk under the railway viaduct to a new, well-lit tunnel, significantly enhancing safety.

The public introduction of the project will take place on Wednesday, May 22, at 17:30 via Microsoft Teams.

Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform) said: "People will be able to use the safe Paldiski maantee tunnel while walking, and cyclists will soon have access to a new bike path in the same area. The roadway will maintain excellent traffic flow for cars and public transportation, reducing congestion for everyone's benefit."

Those interested in learning more about the project, obtaining information about the construction work, and asking questions directly to the project designers or district representatives are welcome to join the online meeting.

The public introduction will be held via Microsoft Teams: https://tinyurl.com/paldiskimnttunnel (Downloading the Teams software is not necessary; it is recommended to use the Microsoft Edge or Chrome web browser).

The meeting will be recorded and later available for viewing on the project website at tallinn.ee/paldiskitehnikatunnel.

Editor: Helen Wright

