Latvian peat sculptures and Estonian graphics on display at Muinastaide Koda

Muinastaide place 2024 summer exhibition
Open gallery
30 photos
The Lahemaa exhibition at Muinastaide Koda has been dedicated to cliff art. For the summer exhibition, the center opened a graphics and peat sculptures display.

This year, curator Kadi Pajupuu has picked two displays for the summer exhibition.

The Latvian artist Gina Kristjansone's theme of "Dictionary" ("Sõnastik") is the forgotten Latvian language words. She found peat for her material for its symbolism since it has been part of the Latvian landscape for around a thousand years. Additionally, the artist is impressed by the material's reusability.

"When these creatures have lived their lives and told their tales, I will put them in the garden, where they will become one with nature over time. And in this way I will not spoil nature with these works," the Latvian artist said.

Visit graphic artist Marylin Piirsalu's exhibition "In the Forest" ("Metsas") where you can see works from 2015 to 2022.

"There is as much realistic vision as much as the mythological vision, such as the piece featuring a wolf. My favorite is the sneakers piece, which I believe relates to many nature people who go on hikes in the spring," said Pajupuu.

Muinastaide Koda is open this summer on the weekends and through special orders on other days.

--

Editor: Rene Kundla, Lotta Raidna

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

