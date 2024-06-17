Tallinn City Gallery opens Lithuanian artists' exhibition

Art Hall City Gallery opens Lithuanian artists' exhibition
On Friday, Tallinn City Gallery opened contemporary Lithuanian art curator Edgaras Gerasimovičius' group exhibition 'Exit Elephantine' ('Elephantine lahkub') which asks how a border in one person's life can become a line in another person's drawing.

Using plastic, the works displayed interpret the stories of individuals and communities who have found themselves behind a specific physical, psychological, political, or social border – voluntarily, accidentally, or forcibly.

The exhibition artists include Natalie Czech, Tata Frenkel, Robertas Narkus, Agnieszka Polska, Nesim Tahirovič, and Gintautas Trimakas.

"Exit Elephantine" ("Elephantine lahkub") is open until August 18 at the Tallinn City Gallery.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Lotta Raidna

