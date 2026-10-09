Estonia pays family caregivers just €60 a month, with no national scheme

Thousands of people in Estonia care for loved ones at home, but caregiver benefits vary widely by municipality and average just €60 a month.

As of December 2025, 8,111 people in Estonia received caregiver benefits averaging €61.47 a month, with benefits for those caring for adults averaging €59.59.

In all, 10,180 people provided care at home last year, though the Social Affairs Ministry does not track how many were relatives of those they cared for.

Tasked with overseeing social assistance, local governments consider care needs and the burden on caregivers when determining eligibility, but set their own benefit amounts, resulting in wide variations in support across the country.

Minister of Social Affairs Karmen Joller (Reform) doesn't agree that should be the case.

"Support shouldn't essentially depend solely on where someone lives or their formal status, but on their assessed needs," Joller said, responding to an MP query.

Monthly caregiver benefits can range from €25–150 for adult care and from €30–210 for caring for a disabled child. The minister explained that eligibility may depend on the extent of care needed, the severity of the disability, whether the caregiver otherwise works or is in school, where both people live as well as what other services the person under care receives.

By comparison, round-the-clock general care in an Estonian care home costs an average of €50.37 a day last year, with public funding covering an average of €23.51 a day — or less than half of the total cost — for the nearly 16,800 people receiving such care.

Minister: At-home care needs aren't typically as high

Joller highlighted that public funding has increased since the nationwide care reform, with care recipients and their loved ones previously left to pay for about 80 percent of care home costs. In 2025, their share of the bill had fallen to an average of 53 percent.

The ministry has not calculated how the public cost of caring for someone at home compares with care home services for someone with similar needs.

A care home resident in Saaremaa speaking to a loved one via tablet. Source: Kairit Lindmäe

The minister, however, said care home residents generally require round-the-clock help and supervision, while those being cared for at home typically don't need the same level of support, making the comparison difficult.

Joller said the state hasn't considered a nationwide benefit system that would automatically pay relatives a set share of care home costs when they care for an older or disabled family member at home, nor does the Ministry of Social Affairs intend to take over caregiver appointments and benefit payments.

Local governments appoint caregivers and may pay them benefits at their own set terms and rates, she noted, while also having the flexibility to arrange support through home care or other services that support people continuing to live at home.

Care reform review due by year-end

Joller said Estonia's care reform has increased municipal funding, with nearly €70 million in additional funding expected this year. The money is intended to help cover both care home costs and support services for people living at home.

Asked whether the ministry believes the current support system for family members and caregivers is sufficient, Joller said work to improve it is ongoing, with an analysis of the care reform's impact and a repeat study on the population's caregiving burden both due by year-end.

"Based on those findings, we will assess which problems require additional solutions and whether any changes are needed in service provision, funding or legislation," she said.

At the ministry's request, the Estonian Chamber of Disabled People (EPIKoda) has also developed an online platform for family caregivers, and also offers counseling and support groups.

"It's crucial to support family caregivers' own well-being, health and ability to work and ensure that the burden of care doesn't fall on relatives alone," Joller said.

The goal, she added, is to ensure that caring for a loved one doesn't force people to quit their jobs, undermine their financial security or come at the expense of their own health.

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