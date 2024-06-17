Gallery: Telliskivi Creative City Gallery opens two new exhibitions

On Friday, Ukrainian artist Vira Olevska's exhibition 'Layers of Life' ('Elu kihid') and Maik Kalberg's series of paintings exhibition 'Greenhouse and Ocean Dreams' ('Kasvuhoone ja ookeani unistused') opened at the Telliskivi Creative City Gallery.

Olevska's "Layers of Life" is a personal journey into different experiences and memories. Having lived in Kyiv, Odesa, Dahabi, Bali, and Tallinn, the artists says every environment has influenced her artistic perspective and added important elements of new culture and nature elements.

Olevska's creativity is closely connected to the war in Ukraine. Many of her pieces depict conflict, grief, and the harsh reality of recovery, but also raw and honest human resilience.

Estonian painter and filmmaker Maik Kalberg's "Greenhouse and Ocean Dreams" series of paintings started with building a greenhouse for his retired father, intertwining with his interest in botany and gardening. By observing the growth of the plants as living beings, painting enabled him to amplify the sense of progress and development even more.

"A greenhouse as an ecosystem also symbolizes natural co-existence which is expressed by unexpected character and plant combinations. The harmony between plants of different sorts and sizes can be interpreted as a protest to inciting rage concerning race, family or gender," the introduction to the exhibition says.

Vira Olevska's exhibition "Layers of Life" is located in Telliskivi 60a/1, and Maik Kalberg's exhibition "Greenhouse and Ocean Dreams" is displayed at the gallery's address Telliskivi 60a/2. The exhibitions will remain open until the end of summer at the Telliskivi Creative City Gallery.

