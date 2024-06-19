European Commission will not bring deficit proceedings against Estonia

News
Estonian flag in front of the European Commission building in Brussels.
Estonian flag in front of the European Commission building in Brussels. Source: Mait Ots / ERR
News

The European Commission will not initiate proceedings against Estonia regarding its national budget deficit, according to the Commission's European Semester Spring Package published on Wednesday.

The Commission prepared a report under Article 126(3) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union for 12 member states, including Estonia, to assess their compliance with the deficit criterion set out in the Treaty. Based on this assessment and the opinion of the Economic and Financial Committee, the Commission does not find it necessary to initiate an excessive deficit procedure against Estonia," stated the decision conveyed by the Commission's press service.

According to the European Union's budgetary rules, a member state's budget deficit must not exceed 3 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP). If this threshold is exceeded, the country may face an excessive deficit procedure, which in its final stage could result in fines for the offending country.

However, the European Commission presented Estonia with a series of recommendations, the first of which highlighted the need to limit the growth of total expenditures in a way that would bring the government sector's budget deficit below 3 percent of GDP.

The Commission also believes that Estonia should broaden its tax base and improve funding and access to healthcare and social services. Additionally, it recommends that Estonia continue to reduce the share of oil shale in its energy sector while enhancing resource productivity through innovation. Attention is also recommended for high-quality labor, including retraining and upskilling, to increase labor productivity.

"Estonia should continue implementing its national recovery plan and reduce the share of oil shale in its energy mix while improving resource productivity through innovation. Today's recommendations urge Estonia to better address the needs of the long-term care sector and strengthen social protection, particularly tackling elderly poverty and expanding unemployment benefits coverage. Estonia should enhance its labor productivity and skills supply through retraining, skills upgrading and better attracting talent. In terms of budgetary policy, Estonia should limit expenditure growth in 2025 to ensure the budget deficit remains below 3 percent of GDP and maintain conservative public sector debt levels," said European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis in a press release.

The Commission's country reports provide an analysis of the economic, employment and social developments of member states, and summarize the implementation of recovery and resilience plans and cohesion policy programs.

Overall, the Commission notes that the European Union has managed to withstand significant economic and social shocks, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, the resulting rise in energy prices and high inflation. According to the Spring 2024 economic forecast, GDP is expected to grow by 1.0 percent in the EU and 0.8 percent in the euro area in 2024, driven by a strong labor market and dynamic private consumption. Economic growth is projected to accelerate to 1.6 percent in the EU and 1.4 percent in the euro area in 2025. At the same time, inflation is expected to decrease from 6.4 percent in 2023 to 2.2 percent in 2025.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:52

Mati Unt Museum gets permanent exhibition

14:26

Expert: Greatest threat not from Russia but Western domestic politics

14:20

Estonia's Sahil Chauhan smashes world T20 cricket record with 27-ball century

14:15

European Commission will not bring deficit proceedings against Estonia

14:03

Estonia signs Mistral joint procurement deal with 4 EU countries

13:44

Tartu Song Festival parade changes traffic routes on Saturday

13:22

Kaja Kallas on EU high representative nomination: I'm extremely skeptical

13:10

High school exam results reach schools at the last minute

12:51

Ecologist: A pompom hat might save you from a gull attack

12:29

City of Tallinn presents award to European decathlon champion Johannes Erm

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.06

University professor found guilty of espionage against Estonian state

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

18.06

Proposed changes in Estonia entail neutering pet cats, ending dog chaining

18.06

Tallinn's Kadaka puiestee to close during viaduct reconstruction

18.06

Estonia's defense spending 2nd highest in NATO

07:55

EKRE split results in party's lowest rating in recent years

18.06

Every tenth Estonian suffering from gambling addiction

18.06

Kene Vernik: Daily routines of Estonian schools and kindergartens must change

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo