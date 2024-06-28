Photos: Hagi Šein's memorial

Hagi Šein's memorial at Tallinn University
On Thursday, Tallinn University hosted the memorial for the former ETV director general and media professor, Hagi Šein.

In 1963, Hagi Šein graduated from Tallinn School No.21 and in 1973 from Tartu State University, majoring in history and sociology.

In 1967, he began working at Eesti Televisioon (ETV), where he worked as the "Aktuaalne kaamera" as a production assistant (1967-1968), film director (1968-1971) and as a sociologist, host, and commentator (1971-1988). He was the author of TV shows, such as "Kodulinn", "Ajurünnak", "Prillitoos", "Mõtleme veel", and "Nõukoda".

He worked as the director general at ETV from 1990-1992 and as the director at ETV (1992-1997), and as the Member of the Estonian National Broadcasting Council (2007-2012), the chairman of the council (2010-2012), and as the member of the social advisory council at ERR from 2012).

Hagi Šein taught television at Tartu State University (1976-1986). From 1997-2003, he worked as the Dean of the Faculty of Media at Concordia International University, then at Audentes University (2003-2006), and the Baltic Film, Media, Arts, and Communication School of Tallinn University (acting director and director 2005-2011).

He was a visiting professor of television culture at the Baltic Film, Media, Arts, and Communication Institute of Tallinn University in 2021. He was also the editor-in-chief of the Estonian Film Database and the database of television history and science Telekraat. He was also the chairman of the council at the Estonian Film Institute (until October 2022) and the chairman at both Tallinn University and Estonian National Archives councils.

As a screenwriter and director, Hagi Šein made 12 documentaries, including Ratastoolitants" (1986), "Raudrohutee" (1985), and "Lepatriinutalv" (1989). He also wrote research articles on the history of Estonian television.

In 2022, Šein was awarded the Order of the White Start, IV Class, the Order of the National Coat of Arms, III Class (2006), the Annual Award of the Audiovisual Art Endowment Fund of the Estonian Cultural Foundation (2014), the Order of Merit of Tallinn University (2015), the EFTA Lifetime Achievement Award (2021), and the National Culture Foundation award for contribution to the development of media and television culture (2022).



Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Lotta Raidna

