Survey: Estonia more critical of contraband than Latvia, Lithuania

There is a lower tolerance towards buying contraband goods in Estonia is significantly lower than in Latvia and Lithuania, a new survey shows.

The most popular smuggled goods are tobacco products, alcohol and fuel, Latvia's national broadcaster LSM reported.

"In terms of attitude, Estonia differs from Latvia and Lithuania. In Estonia, every fifth person [20 percent] says that buying smuggled goods is not reprehensible, but in Latvia and Lithuania around 30 percent think so," said Arnis Kaktiņš, head of social research company SKDS about the study.

"In Estonia, 35 percent strongly condemn it, in Latvia – one in four. This is an important indicator, because if you condemn it, it will be more expensive to buy a legal product. This year in Latvia, it is 30 percent who say that buying contraband is OK. Latgale in terms of attitude is quite significantly different – about half and half condemn it and say that it is OK to buy contraband," said Kaktiņš.

The number of people who admitted to buying such products was 12 percent in Latvia, 8 percent in Lithuania, and 4 percent in Estonia.

--

