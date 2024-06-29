Survey: Estonia more critical of contraband than Latvia, Lithuania

News
Counterfeit cigarettes destroyed by the Tax and Customs Board.
Counterfeit cigarettes destroyed by the Tax and Customs Board. Source: MTA
News

There is a lower tolerance towards buying contraband goods in Estonia is significantly lower than in Latvia and Lithuania, a new survey shows.

The most popular smuggled goods are tobacco products, alcohol and fuel, Latvia's national broadcaster LSM reported.

"In terms of attitude, Estonia differs from Latvia and Lithuania. In Estonia, every fifth person [20 percent] says that buying smuggled goods is not reprehensible, but in Latvia and Lithuania around 30 percent think so," said Arnis Kaktiņš, head of social research company SKDS about the study.

"In Estonia, 35 percent strongly condemn it, in Latvia – one in four. This is an important indicator, because if you condemn it, it will be more expensive to buy a legal product. This year in Latvia, it is 30 percent who say that buying contraband is OK. Latgale in terms of attitude is quite significantly different – about half and half condemn it and say that it is OK to buy contraband," said Kaktiņš.

The number of people who admitted to buying such products was 12 percent in Latvia, 8 percent in Lithuania, and 4 percent in Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Helen Wright

Source: LSM

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:13

President announces Land Tax Act amendments

14:30

Kaja Kallas to resign as prime minister in mid-July

13:54

Reform Party confirms Kristen Michal as prime ministerial candidate

12:37

Expert: Peonies have been used as medicinal plants throughout history

12:02

Survey: Estonia more critical of contraband than Latvia, Lithuania

11:55

Russian Theater announces new playwright

11:25

Photos: Viljandi's Summer Opera honors Eri Klas' 85th birthday

10:45

Jazz festival Nanana comes to Põhjala on June 30

10:15

Anna Hints' 'Sauna Day' to be shown at Tartuff Film Festival in August

10:02

Estonian TV film series receives European funding

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

28.06

Kaja Kallas confirms EU top job nomination Updated

28.06

Michal: I am running for prime minister

28.06

Reform Party to nominate new prime ministerial candidate on Saturday

27.06

Photos: French helicopter carrier Mistral arrives in Tallinn

27.06

Tartu 2024 | Enter Woodland Spirits: Reviving ancient folklore with modern art

28.06

SDE chairman: Current coalition could continue

28.06

New art tours explore life on the peripheries in Southern Estonia

28.06

Ending period poverty in Estonia: Pads should be as common in schools as soap and water

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo