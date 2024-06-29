President announces Land Tax Act amendments

News
Apartment buildings, playground and a pedestrian path in a residential part of Tallinn's Lasnamäe District.
Apartment buildings, playground and a pedestrian path in a residential part of Tallinn's Lasnamäe District. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

President Alar Karis on Saturday approved a law amending the Land Tax Act, which increases the decision-making power of local governments in setting land tax.

From 2025, the annual increase in land tax will be subject to a uniform national ceiling of up to 50 percent, and €20 in the case when the 50 percent increase in the amount of land tax is less than €20.

From 2026 onwards, local governments will be able to set their own limit for the annual increase in land tax, ranging from ten to one hundred percent. Land tax cannot exceed the amount of the land tax calculated on the basis of the taxable value of the land and the land tax rate.

According to the Act, the nationwide area-based tax relief for land under homes will be abolished from 2026, but local governments will be able to decide on the size of the amount-based tax relief for land under homes. The relief may be up to a thousand euro and land tax will have to be paid for the part exceeding the tax relief. A higher land tax can be paid in two installments: by March 31 and October 1. The Act increases the amount of the first payment from €64 to €100.

From 2025 the maximum tax rate on residential land and land parcels located within yards on profit yielding land will be increased from 0.5 percent to 1 percent of the taxable value of the land. The maximum rate of land tax on "other land", such as commercial land, production land and transport land, will also be increased from 1 percent to 2 percent of the taxable value of the land.

In addition, the Act makes a specification that land in state ownership with intended purpose of public construction works land will be exempt from tax only if the land is used by a state agency or local government agency.

Land tax is currently the only property tax in Estonia that has remained at the same level since 2012.

The Riigikogu passed the amendments on June 19.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:13

President announces Land Tax Act amendments

14:30

Kaja Kallas to resign as prime minister in mid-July

13:54

Reform Party confirms Kristen Michal as prime ministerial candidate

12:37

Expert: Peonies have been used as medicinal plants throughout history

12:02

Survey: Estonia more critical of contraband than Latvia, Lithuania

11:55

Russian Theater announces new playwright

11:25

Photos: Viljandi's Summer Opera honors Eri Klas' 85th birthday

10:45

Jazz festival Nanana comes to Põhjala on June 30

10:15

Anna Hints' 'Sauna Day' to be shown at Tartuff Film Festival in August

10:02

Estonian TV film series receives European funding

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

28.06

Kaja Kallas confirms EU top job nomination Updated

28.06

Michal: I am running for prime minister

28.06

Reform Party to nominate new prime ministerial candidate on Saturday

27.06

Photos: French helicopter carrier Mistral arrives in Tallinn

27.06

Tartu 2024 | Enter Woodland Spirits: Reviving ancient folklore with modern art

28.06

SDE chairman: Current coalition could continue

28.06

New art tours explore life on the peripheries in Southern Estonia

28.06

Ending period poverty in Estonia: Pads should be as common in schools as soap and water

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo