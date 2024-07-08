Estonian leaders call for more air defense for Ukraine after missile attack

Estonian politicians called for more military assistance and air defense for Ukraine after Russia launched a mass missile attack across the country, which included damaging a children's hospital in Kyiv, on Monday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said more than 40 missiles were fired at Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk and other cities on Monday morning.

The Kyiv Independent reported more at least 28 people had been killed and more than 100 injured.

Estonian politicians condemned Russia's actions.

"How to stop Russia's arrows of terror, which are killing Ukrainians in their homes, hospitals for the third year?" President Alar Karis wrote on social media.

"United & strong military support for Ukraine, especially in air defense must be one outcome at [the] NATO Summit," he stressed.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) called images of damage caused by a Russian missile at Ukraine's largest children's hospital Okhmatdyt Hospital "shocking."

"It's a reminder of why we must support Ukraine and why outright Russian war criminals must be held to account," she wrote on social media.

Shocking images as Russian missiles hit Okhmatdyt Hospital, #Ukraine's largest children's hospital.



Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said Russia is killing innocent civilians.

"They are terrorists with whom we cannot negotiate with.#Ukraine needs more military aid, especially air defense. For the sake of their children. Our thoughts are with Ukrainians," he wrote.

Today, Russia targeted children's hospital in #Kyiv & yet again killed innocent civilians.



They are terrorists with whom we cannot negotiate with.#Ukraine needs more military aid, especially air defence. For the sake of their children.



