Weather warning issued across Estonia for heavy rain, thunder

A level one "potentially dangerous" weather warning was issued by the Environment Agency on Thursday afternoon across the country.

"Thunder and heavy showers in western and central part of mainland, under thunderclouds possible wind gusts over 15 m/s, in some places possible hail. In the evening locally thunder in eastern part too," the agency said.

Level one is the first warning level and the public is advised to "be attentive" and monitor the weather.

A warning issued on July 25, 2024. Source: Environment Agency

