Kadriorg Park orangery to open in autumn

News
Kadriorg Park orangery.
Open gallery
19 photos
News

Kadriorg Park's new orangery will open in the fall of 2024, almost a year later than originally planned. The construction of nearby roads caused the delay.

Veljo Lobjakas, head of the construction and procurement department of the Tallinn City Property Board, said it will open to visitors this autumn.

The venue, situated between Poska and Koidula 34a, was initially supposed to open in December 2023.

Lobjakas said the delay is mainly due to complex external routes and nearby road works.

"The construction of outdoor roads has become a complex and time-consuming process. This year also saw the reconstruction of the section of Koidula Street between Poska and Koidula 34a, including the installation of communications for the new orangery in Kadriorg Park," he explained.

The new building was inspired by a historical orangery and construction work started in October 2022. It will house Kadriorg Park's gardeners' workspaces, offices, training rooms, and a repair workshop. A winter garden and plant storage area will be open to visitors, along with a permanent exhibition of exotic butterflies and crickets.

Historically, the orangery in the 17th-18th century was a greenhouse in the park, serving the tsar's family's need for exotic fruits and flowers during winter.

The modern equivalent rising in Kadriorg Park is a utility building for gardeners, reminiscent of the historical orangery, the foundations of which still exist underground.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

olympics 2024

news in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:01

Tsahkna: Hungary's Russian, Belarusian immigration plan threatens EU

14:25

Tallinn bus station owner not satisfied with city's building plans

13:59

Foreign ministry: 7 Estonians currently in Lebanon

13:55

Ida-Viru County businesses receive training to attract western tourists

13:54

Eneli Jefimova fails to make 200 meters finals in Paris

13:35

Reform MP: Economy no longer shrinking but budget should not be too optimistic

13:23

Kadriorg Park orangery to open in autumn

12:50

Germany's Reeperbahn Festival to showcase Estonian music

12:35

Euribor falls to 15-month low, impact on Estonian households only moderate

12:06

School stadiums open in summer has not led to surge in vandalism

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

30.07

Institute: Estonia on track to become one of five most expensive countries in Europe

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

30.07

Kristin Kuuba wins first olympic badminton group game, faces top player next

30.07

Expert: Estonia is a long way from becoming one of EU's most expensive countries

25.07

Full event list of Estonia's 2024 Paris Olympics competitors

30.07

Russian Navy fleets launch major exercises involving some 300 ships

30.07

Kalvi Manor in Lääne-Viru County looking for new owners

30.07

The sad tale of Saaremaa Zoo's Kusti the crocodile

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo