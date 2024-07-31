Kadriorg Park orangery to open in autumn

Kadriorg Park's new orangery will open in the fall of 2024, almost a year later than originally planned. The construction of nearby roads caused the delay.

Veljo Lobjakas, head of the construction and procurement department of the Tallinn City Property Board, said it will open to visitors this autumn.

The venue, situated between Poska and Koidula 34a, was initially supposed to open in December 2023.

Lobjakas said the delay is mainly due to complex external routes and nearby road works.

"The construction of outdoor roads has become a complex and time-consuming process. This year also saw the reconstruction of the section of Koidula Street between Poska and Koidula 34a, including the installation of communications for the new orangery in Kadriorg Park," he explained.

The new building was inspired by a historical orangery and construction work started in October 2022. It will house Kadriorg Park's gardeners' workspaces, offices, training rooms, and a repair workshop. A winter garden and plant storage area will be open to visitors, along with a permanent exhibition of exotic butterflies and crickets.

Historically, the orangery in the 17th-18th century was a greenhouse in the park, serving the tsar's family's need for exotic fruits and flowers during winter.

The modern equivalent rising in Kadriorg Park is a utility building for gardeners, reminiscent of the historical orangery, the foundations of which still exist underground.

