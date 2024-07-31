Deputy mayor: Tallinn will not drown in trash, we are ready for change

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform) reassured city residents that the capital will not be buried under a wave of trash when garbage cans are temporarily removed later this summer.

The contracts for the current provider and bins, mostly fixed to lamp posts, are about to expire and they will be replaced later in the year.

"Tallinn will not be buried under garbage, neither now nor in the fall. We had known that these contracts were either about to expire or the company wanted to terminate them earlier. We are ready for that. It is a normal working schedule for us, so it did not come as such a big surprise to us, and in August we will be able to say more about the solution," the deputy mayor told "Vikerhommik".

The city government is working on a new public procurement and the new containers will comply with Tallinn's waste management regulations and allow garbage sorting.

"We are currently in the process of launching a new call for tenders, because this is the only way a public body like the City of Tallinn can buy new things on such a large scale. We can no longer use the current bins because they do not meet the requirements of the law and the Tallinn waste management plan. We are ordering new bins that will allow separate collection of waste," Pere explained.

There are numerous problems with the current green trash cans, such as the number, location, height, function and advertising, he told the show.

"There have been too many. Officials estimate that only about a third of them are needed. Architects say many bins are not at a height suitable for children. People with reduced mobility may not be able to reach them either. The bins are placed perpendicular to the road rather than parallel, which makes it difficult to move on narrow sidewalks. In addition, they have been placed where there is no need, but were probably useful for advertisements," he stated.

Only the information necessary for sorting should be displayed on trash cans, he said, no advertisements.

In summary, the deputy mayor said, it is time for new garbage cans: "These trash cans are 20 years old and have lived out their lives in every way. It's time to send them to their well-deserved retirement."

