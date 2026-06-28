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Tallinn City Government replacing trash cans across the capital

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Bins.
Bins. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
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Tallinn has started replacing public trash cans across the capital, but critics say the placement of the waste receptacles still needs improvement.

Over the past year, the city has installed 100 new litter bins to replace those previously maintained by advertising revenue, which were removed in 2024, leaving residents without trash cans for a year.

Karmo Kuri (SDE), former district governor of Nõmme, says the situation has improved, but the placement of the bins remains a problem.

"In some places there are clearly too many of them, while in others there are enough," he said, adding: "Tallinn should pursue its own solution—a high-tech system that allows waste sorting, with sensors in the bins. We would know when they are full and when they need to be emptied. In some parts of Tallinn more bins are needed, while in others some should be removed."

Tallinn's current deputy mayor, Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa), acknowledged that the disappearance of the bins initially caused chaos, but said the situation is now under control. Requests from residents for additional bins have been taken into account.

The trash cans attached to lamp posts were removed in 2024. Source: Helen Wright/ERR

"Today the situation has definitely improved significantly. All bus stops are equipped with litter bins, and so are all the places where people move around the most. There is no longer a situation in Tallinn where someone wants to throw away their rubbish but cannot because there is no bin for hundreds of meters," the deputy mayor said.

Architect Siim Tanel Tõnisson believes the new situation is an improvement because the old and numerous bins were visually unattractive in the urban environment.

"The old bins were not bad, but there were simply a few too many of them. In urban space, you have to pay close attention to ensuring there is not too much visual clutter, so it does not distract from what we actually want to see in the city—other people, traffic, or the urban environment and the city itself," the architect explained.

In addition, dedicated disposal bins for e-cigarettes have been introduced. They are designed so that no one can retrieve anything from inside them.

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Editor: Helen Wright, Märten Hallismaa

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

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