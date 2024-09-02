Eesti Gaas to hike the price of natural gas in October

Gas company Eesti Gaas will raise the price of natural gas for residential customers starting in October, citing fluctuations in natural gas prices on the European gas market as the reason.

"Eesti Gaas announces that starting from October 1, the price of the flexible natural gas package for residential customers will change. The new price will be €0.59 per cubic meter of gas, including VAT. This price change is related to fluctuations in natural gas prices on the European gas market," Eesti Gaas stated.

In August, Eesti Gaas had reduced the gas price to €0.525 per cubic meter, including VAT. However, in the same month, Eesti Gaas introduced a monthly fee component to residential customer gas packages. A monthly fee of €1.99, including VAT, was added to both the flexible and exchange rate-linked contracts.

Similarly, last fall, the price of gas in the most popular, flexible packages began to rise. In September 2023, the gas price was still 46 cents per cubic meter, but in October, it increased to 59 cents. The next significant price jump occurred in December, when the gas price rose to 75 cents per cubic meter. In January, the gas price started to decrease again.

