Eesti Gaas to hike the price of natural gas in October

News
Gas.
Gas. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Gas company Eesti Gaas will raise the price of natural gas for residential customers starting in October, citing fluctuations in natural gas prices on the European gas market as the reason.

"Eesti Gaas announces that starting from October 1, the price of the flexible natural gas package for residential customers will change. The new price will be €0.59 per cubic meter of gas, including VAT. This price change is related to fluctuations in natural gas prices on the European gas market," Eesti Gaas stated.

In August, Eesti Gaas had reduced the gas price to €0.525 per cubic meter, including VAT. However, in the same month, Eesti Gaas introduced a monthly fee component to residential customer gas packages. A monthly fee of €1.99, including VAT, was added to both the flexible and exchange rate-linked contracts.

Similarly, last fall, the price of gas in the most popular, flexible packages began to rise. In September 2023, the gas price was still 46 cents per cubic meter, but in October, it increased to 59 cents. The next significant price jump occurred in December, when the gas price rose to 75 cents per cubic meter. In January, the gas price started to decrease again.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

12:56

Long line forms at Tallinn Airport's security check Monday

12:52

Gallery: 2024 Culture Night takes place in Tallinn

12:01

Ex-EDF chief Martin Herem joins defense industry's Frankenburg Technologies

11:58

Interior minister: Government aware of Lihula monument seizure

11:53

Minister: Estonian education reform 10 years late, but better now than never

11:49

Overview: The transition to Estonian-language education

11:10

Estonia's Mark Lajal misses out on Challenger 75 title after final defeat

10:33

Locals in Ida-Viru disgruntled over poor availability of courses in Estonian

09:49

Work to dismantle the Salacgrīva bridge to start Monday

09:18

National airline Nordica still hasn't filed its annual report

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08:47

Students from Nigeria and Pakistan most likely to miss out on Estonian visa

28.08

PPA arrest two minors as suspects in Pärnu County murder

01.09

Latvian government decides to list airBaltic this year

31.08

UK, other European countries may outsource prisoners to Estonia

01.09

Minister: Giving up not in Estonian foreign policy's blood

01.09

Price of electricity to spike Monday evening

28.08

Liquids must come out of bags again at Tallinn Airport

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo