Latvia to bring in private funding for Via Baltica highway development

News
Via Baltic.
Via Baltic. Source: ERR
News

Latvia continues to implement large-scale road construction projects, unlike Estonia. In developing the Via Baltica, private capital is once again being involved.

Latvia faces significant traffic congestion, particularly on roads from Riga towards Lithuania and on the Riga bypass. A long-standing issue for Estonian travelers, the crossing of the Salaca River, is expected to become easier in about a year and a half, as a new bridge is set to be completed.

On the Lithuanian side of Riga, traffic jams have been alleviated by the Kekava bypass, though more roads are still needed. The Kekava project is Latvia's first successful public-private partnership (PPP) project, and the country plans to continue road construction using private capital.

"We are currently preparing the next phase, the Bauska bypass, which will also be implemented under the PPP model, involving private capital. This will be followed by the Iecava bypass. Once these are completed, drivers will be able to travel from Riga towards Lithuania on a modern, four-lane road with a speed limit of 120 km/h. After that, we will still have to complete the Riga bypass, and then we can gradually move towards Estonia, with Skulte and other necessary sections," said Martinš Lazdovkis, chairman of the board of Latvian State Roads.

Like Estonia, Latvia does not have the funds for large infrastructure projects solely from the state budget. In the case of the Kekava solution, the investment will be paid off over a couple of decades, with annual payments of just over €12 million.

"We've seen a significant decrease in the availability of EU funding for road construction in recent years. Meanwhile, traffic volumes have increased on many sections, including the Via Baltica route. That is why I have consistently emphasized in meetings with European transport ministers that we need investment, especially given the slow economic growth in the EU and the Baltic states," said Kaspars Briškens.

Through the PPP model, Latvia plans to make the entire Latvian section of Via Baltica a four-lane highway. There are no plans to introduce toll roads in Latvia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

13:59

Former EU commissioner, Reform Party co-founder Siim Kallas leaving Riigikogu

13:33

Latvia to bring in private funding for Via Baltica highway development

12:57

Estonia will not find money for raising teachers' salaries next year

12:16

ERR in Pokrovsk: Many local residents reluctant to leave even under fire

11:41

Purtse wind abundance dispute might end in a settlement

11:08

Amendment to allow B-category drivers to get onto motorbikes easier

10:37

Fall in oil shale consumption behind 2023 drop in electricity production

10:19

Estonia kick off Nations League with 0-1 home loss against Slovakia

09:59

President Karis: Albania's EU integration an investment in peace for all Europe

09:24

Waiting times stretch into days at the Luhamaa border crossing

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.09

airBaltic to open five new connections from Tallinn next summer

05.09

Film shoots to disrupt Tallinn traffic in coming weeks

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

05.09

Unemployment in IT sector in Estonia showing gradual growth

05.09

Rapid price increase in Estonia sends people ordering from Asian online stores

05.09

Russian military intelligence organized cyberattacks against Estonian institutions

05.09

Kaja Kallas' road to becoming the best-known Estonian

04.09

Experts: Traffic in Tallinn comparable to Western Europe in the 1970s

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo