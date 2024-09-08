Kaja Kallas in sharp criticism of Michal administration's tax decisions

News
Kaja Kallas.
Kaja Kallas. Source: Reform Party
News

Former Reform Party leader Kaja Kallas criticized the tax decisions made by Kristen Michal's government in a speech at the Reform Party's general assembly. She stated that delaying the elimination of the tax hump and introducing corporate income tax were mistakes, indicating that the party is retreating from its principles.

Before delivering her critical remarks, Kaja Kallas stated that she would refrain from criticizing the new leader of the Reform Party in the future.

"I will not become the kind of former party leader who constantly criticizes their successor in public. Today is my last day to criticize the current government without breaking that promise. Therefore, there are a few things I need to address," Kallas said.

"First of all, I believe that delaying the elimination of the tax hump (Estonia's gradual basic exemption reduction scheme – ed.) is a mistake. Removing the tax hump increases people's incomes and lowers labor taxes. Both the IMF and the Bank of Estonia have highlighted the removal of the tax hump as one of the most important reforms for promoting economic growth in the near future. We won two elections with the promise to remove the tax hump. Essentially, this delay means entrenching a progressive income tax, which the Reform Party has always opposed," Kallas explained.

"Even worse, in my opinion, is the decision to introduce corporate income tax. This directly contradicts our principles and promises. With such decisions, we are squandering the mandate given to us by our voters and undermining a tax environment that has not only served Estonia well but has also been repeatedly recognized internationally as one of the most competitive," Kallas added.

She emphasized that the tax system must be simple and understandable to everyone and should support the foundation of the economy – private enterprise. "The principle must be that we do not tax what we want to see grow. We want companies to develop and reinvest their profits into their people, employees and growth," Kallas said.

"If we retreat from our core promises and principles, then the question arises: how are we different from other parties?" Kallas concluded.

On Sunday, the Reform Party held its general assembly in Tallinn, where Kristen Michal took over the leadership of the party from Kaja Kallas.

--

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

