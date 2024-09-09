Hussar to MPs: We must be aware of our constitutional burden of responsibility

President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) on Monday opened the 2024 Fall Session of the Riigikogu, encouraging MPs in his address to engage in intense and constructive legislative work and emphasizing that Estonian citizens deserve legislation that generates quality rule of law.

Hussar sees the law shaping next year's state budget as a key piece of legislation for all of Estonia, according to a Riigikogu press release.

"The government's proposals this year are aimed at steering the budget toward better balance," he said. "The people also expect steps to boost the economy. Many of these steps will be based on decisions made in this hall, and we, as MPs, will critically assess these goals."

He added that no one wants the Riigikogu to numbly block all procedures; instead, they expect results, meaningful debates and deliberate decisions.

Regarding the state budget, the Riigikogu leader asked MPs to consider what kind of role models they plan to be, and whether they could tighten their own belts even more.

"The imperative need to balance the revenues and expenses of the Republic of Estonia leads us to the question: what is our own contribution to dramatically cutting the costs?" he asked. "And one of the very few options left to us by law is making a decision about expense allowances. Every sergeant or schoolteacher knows that teaching is successful only when you can lead by example."

Legal acts governing daily lives must be clear

In his address, Hussar highlighted that one of the parliament's many tasks is to ensure that legislation governing life in Estonia is effective and clear.

"Several legal acts are currently in definite need of unbiased review and further elaboration," he acknowledged. "Times have simply moved on, and legal texts can depreciate as well."

The Riigikogu speaker also brought up the President of the Republic Election Act, which he said needs to be updated to streamline and refine the election process as well as make it more inclusive for the public.

"Another one waiting its turn is the Political Parties Act, which has remained on the back burner for years; we need to answer the question of whether a political party that has been repeatedly convicted of a criminal offense should lose its allocation from the state budget," he highlighted.

Yet another issue awaiting resolution, he continued, is the matter of citizens of the aggressor state in the war against Ukraine having the right to vote in Estonia's local elections.

In his speech, Hussar invited MPs to discuss amendments to the Riigikogu Rules of Procedure and Internal Rules Act, including clarifications regarding the work of Riigikogu committees, but also the breaks for debate taken before voting.

"We should consider giving the chair of the sitting a degree of disciplinary power," he said. "Not necessarily as extensive as in the European Parliament, where the chair can remove a member from the sitting for repeated disruptions, but definitely something with a bit more weight than currently. No voter has given any MP a mandate to bring a noise machine to the Session Hall of the Riigikogu."

Everyone must contribute to security

In his session-opening address on Monday, Hussar also touched on Estonia's security as the cornerstone of its independence. He described how the Ukrainian nation is fighting a war of liberation against Russia for the third year running – not only fighting for their own freedom, but also standing on the front line of democratic and free world. He evoked how the parliaments of the free world have played a critical role in this fight.

"The same goes for the Riigikogu, which has issued nine statements in support of Ukraine and its people during this war, as well as the pioneering decision to hand Russia's frozen assets over to Ukraine as compensation for war damages," he noted.

According to Hussar, it goes without saying that Ukraine's war for freedom compels Estonia to focus on its own national defense.

"We are facing the task of ensuring Estonia's primary defense and victory-oriented strategy," he stressed. "All of us, every member of the Riigikogu, must explain to our allies that the war against Russia cannot be won without turning the firepower against Russia. And it is clear that every one of us must accept that burden and allocate funding to national defense."

Click here (link to PDF) to read Hussar's Monday address in full.

